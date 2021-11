Veterans Day celebrations have a long history in the United States spanning back to 1919 following the first world war. Veterans Day began as "Armistice Day" to commemorate the first anniversary of the signing of the armistice agreement to end World War I. The armistice, a peace agreement between the warring countries, was signed November 11, 1918, and fighting ceased the same day at 11 a.m. Armistice Day differed from Memorial Day, as a date to thank those Americans who had served in and survived the Great War (World War I). World War I was considered the "war to end all wars." Armistice Day became a federal holiday on May 13, 1938, a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace.

