The Jackson Hole Historical Society Museum & Store has closed for the off-season at its North Cache Museum & Store location, but is scheduled to reopen to December 15th. Historic Jackson Hole Downtown Walking Tours are also closed for the winter season and will re-open next Spring. While the museum and store are closed, full-time staff are still working and able to help people with their research. Research time can be also be scheduled in the Stan Klassen Research Center. The Historical Society and Museum stewards and shares artifacts and ideas that foster curiosity and continual learning about the Jackson Hole area.

JACKSON, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO