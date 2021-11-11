CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge approves $626 million settlement in Flint contaminated water case

By Michigan Radio
 6 days ago

Six hundred and twenty-six million dollars - that's the amount approved by a federal judge for a settlement between the city of Flint and the state of Michigan for their unsafe drinking water. Steve Carmody with Michigan Radio joins us from Flint. Steve, thanks for being here. STEVE CARMODY,...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Neeley
Person
Rick Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contaminated Water#Water Supply#Michigan Radio
