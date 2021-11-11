The Veterans Day Parade to be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, commencing at 10:45 a.m. The assembly area for the parade shall be the American Legion at 15 Cottage Street, in said Milford, New Hampshire, and the parade route shall be limited as follows: from the American Legion on Cottage Street to the Milford Oval via Garden Street and Union Street, then onto the World War I & World War II Memorials. From there, the parade will proceed back to the American Legion on Cottage Street.

MILFORD, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO