Festival

Veterans Day

By Corny O'Connell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Veterans Day - a day to honor our nation's military veterans. What song...

Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
arcamax.com

The Nazis Are Coming

That, to a distressing extent, is the crux of the argument being mounted by some of those who refuse to obey vaccine mandates. On Sunday, a group of them even showed up at the Bronx office of New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz with yellow Stars of David affixed to their clothes.
Person
Billy Bragg
Person
Richie Havens
midfloridanewspapers.com

A day to honor all veterans

The month of November is a special time for the nation’s veterans. While Memorial Day honors fallen soldiers and service people, Veteran’s Day, which takes place each November, is an opportunity to commemorate the efforts of all who have been in the armed forces, with a special emphasis on living veterans. While people are encouraged to thank veterans throughout the year, Veteran’s Day is a particularly poignant time to show your appreciation for the men and women of the military.
lewispnj.com

Veteran’s Day

Veteran’s Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Most banks, government offices and Post Offices will be closed. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans. This holiday started as a day...
nh.gov

Veterans' Day Parade

The Veterans Day Parade to be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, commencing at 10:45 a.m. The assembly area for the parade shall be the American Legion at 15 Cottage Street, in said Milford, New Hampshire, and the parade route shall be limited as follows: from the American Legion on Cottage Street to the Milford Oval via Garden Street and Union Street, then onto the World War I & World War II Memorials. From there, the parade will proceed back to the American Legion on Cottage Street.
