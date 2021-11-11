CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ga. prosecutors build a case against 3 white men charged in killing Ahmaud Arbery

By Debbie Elliott
 6 days ago

The state of Georgia is building its murder case against three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old Black man was shot to death last year while jogging down a residential street outside Brunswick. Defendants say they suspected him in neighborhood break-ins and were trying to make...

michiganchronicle.com

Testimony Shows Man Charged With Killing Ahmaud Arbery Changed His Story

The man who initiated the chase that killed Ahmaud Arbery was the focus of Tuesday’s proceedings at the Glynn County courthouse. ABC News reports that testimony from latest day of court proceedings shows Greg McMichael changed his account of what happened when speaking to a Glynn County detective on February 23, 2020. Testimony reportedly shows that McMichael initially wanted to confront Arbery because assumed that he was “breaking in all these houses out here.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Georgia State
First Coast News

'It was unreal': Ahmaud Arbery's mother reacts to defense attorney telling judge 'we don't want any more Black pastors coming in here'

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Thursday marked the fifth day of testimony in the murder trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Jurors listened to a recorded deposition from Larry English, the man who owned the home under construction where Arbery was before he was killed, for the entire day. English didn't testify in person due to health issues.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Person
Al Sharpton
kyma.com

Judge says ‘there appears to be intentional discrimination’ in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black juror

After a long and contentious jury selection process in a coastal Georgia county in preparation for the trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s killing, a panel of 12 people was chosen Wednesday — consisting of one Black member and 11 White members. The jury was selected after a two-and-a-half-week selection process that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘They had enough time to prepare’: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother says motions are slowing trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jurors in the Ahmaud Arbery trial got their first look at the moments leading up to three men chasing after the Black jogger and killing him. Channel 2′s Tony Thomas has been in Brunswick since the trial began. He said Tuesday was the first day the trial felt like it was gaining any momentum, but there were still quite a few stops and starts as lawyers argued legal points.
BRUNSWICK, GA
uticaphoenix.net

Man who took video ‘minimized’ his role in Ahmaud Arbery’s

TV & VIDEOS
CBS Chicago

Defense Unsuccessfully Tries To Get Rev. Jesse Jackson Removed From Court In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial In Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Defense lawyers did not want him there, but the Rev. Jesse Jackson was in court Monday for the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial. Jackson sat with Arbery’s mother in court during the trial in Brunswick, Georgia. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, who are white, armed themselves and pursued Arbery, a 25-year-old Black, man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase and told police he ran Arbery off the road with his own truck before taking cellphone video of Travis McMichael...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Says He Will Attend Trial Of 3 White Men Accused Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he will be in court in Georgia next week at the trial of three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man. One of their defense attorneys is objecting to having more than one Arbery family pastor in the courtroom and singled out Rev. Jackson. “There’s only so many pastors they can have. If they have Pastor Al Sharpton right now, then that’s fine. That’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here or Jesse Jackson, or whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim’s family trying to influence a jury in this case,” said attorney Kevin Gough. Video shows Arbery, who was 25, was jogging in February of 2020 near his mother’s home when he was chased and confronted by the three suspects and killed by one of them. The men told authorities they suspected him of committing a series of break-ins in their neighborhood. In respnose to the defense attorney’s objection, the judge said the he was not going “to blanketly exclude members of the public” from his his courtroom.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Why a majority-white jury will hear Ahmaud Arbery case

Opening statements begin Friday in the trial of three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, in Southeast Georgia last year. Arbery's death triggered national protests after cellphone video of the incident showed him being chased down and shot over suspected robbery. Questions raised during jury selection continue to put race at the heart of this trial. John Yang reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRA.com

Nearly all-white jury seated for trial in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

After weeks of court proceedings, the 12 jurors have been selected in the trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan all face multiple state and federal charges in connection to the shooting death of Arbery in February 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick.
PUBLIC SAFETY
erienewsnow.com

The State of Georgia rests its case in trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

The prosecution in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killing rested its case Tuesday afternoon after eight days of testimony and 23 witnesses. Three White men -- Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. -- are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was out for a jog on February 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, just outside the city of Brunswick, in Georgia's low country.
GEORGIA STATE

