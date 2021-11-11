The Perfect Ending

In the day when I cried out, You answered me, and made me bold with strength in my soul.—PSALM 138:3 (NIV) Caregiving, both the medical side and the emotional capacity, is a skill and gift. Some people are better suited for it than others. “I hate medical stuff. I’ve always been grossed out by it,” my Aunt Jan says. As the child of a doctor, she had wanted to follow in his footsteps. When she was a teenager, she signed on to be a candy striper, but that job was short-lived. “I couldn’t handle helping with a wound dressing. I quit halfway through my first day and walked three miles home.”

