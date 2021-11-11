CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Perfect Ending

Cover picture for the article“Shout aloud and sing for joy, people of Zion, for great is the Holy One of...

Prayer for Strength

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.”—Mark 10:27 (NIV) Sometimes obstacles seem so large that you might feel defeated, but God promises that because of Him, you have the power of His strength. With Him by your side, you can triumph over even the toughest problems.
Realize the Power

Jesus said to him, “If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.”—Mark 9:23 (NKJV) Dr. Norman Vincent Peale said, “Realize the power that is within you, and you will no longer be the victim of a depressed spirit. And what is this inner power? Simply the God-given ability to believe.” The more you believe the better you will be able to master life’s challenges.
The Gift of Caregiving?

In the day when I cried out, You answered me, and made me bold with strength in my soul.—PSALM 138:3 (NIV) Caregiving, both the medical side and the emotional capacity, is a skill and gift. Some people are better suited for it than others. “I hate medical stuff. I’ve always been grossed out by it,” my Aunt Jan says. As the child of a doctor, she had wanted to follow in his footsteps. When she was a teenager, she signed on to be a candy striper, but that job was short-lived. “I couldn’t handle helping with a wound dressing. I quit halfway through my first day and walked three miles home.”
When You Fail, God Is Faithful

Disappointments are part of life. When you don’t get what you want, hold tightly to your faith. Maintain confidence in yourself and in God, and recognize that often He has better things planned for you. Heavenly Father, help me turn this disappointment around; give me a special answer to my...
#Israel
The Gift of Joyous Giving

This time of year offers many opportunities to experience the joys of giving. Giving doesn’t have to be a burden or an obligation; instead, it should be an expression of our love, humanity and purpose. The best gift we can give ourselves is the joy we receive when helping and giving to others. Make this season one of giving in small and big ways.
Sacred Space

After he had sent the crowds away, he went up on the mountain by himself to pray; and when it was evening, he was there alone.—MATTHEW 14:23 (NIV) It was a quaint house, less than two miles from our place. I pulled out my overnight bag and opened the front door. Immediately, a weight began to slide from my shoulders. I walked to the comfy couch and sat down. It felt like home. Except unlike home, there was no hospital bed, no wheelchair, no medical supplies.
Guideposts and Abide Team Up to Make a More Hopeful World

For 75 years, Guideposts has inspired the world to believe—through magazines, books, devotionals and online articles and resources—that anything is possible with hope, faith, and prayer. Now our organization’s mission will continue in exciting new ways as we welcome an addition to the Guideposts family. Guideposts has acquired the company...
For a Fresh Way to Pray, Try the 'I Am' Sayings of Jesus

It’s easy to get stuck in a prayer rut—praying the same things in the same way over and over. God still hears us, but we can experience delight and reward in exploring new prayer paths. For me, one has been praying the “I Am” statements of Jesus. John’s Gospel, the...
Mind Set on God

I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.—Psalm 16:8 (NIV) Our minds frame our perspective and shape every experience. When you keep the Lord in your mind, you are anchored to the truth and power of His Word. You avoid thinking negatively and worrying about what-if scenarios. Instead, you can rest soundly knowing He is beside you, helping you along the way.
6 Bible Verses to Help You Pray Through Your Fears

As I recovered from heart surgery this summer, I was surprised by how fears—unwanted, uninvited fears—would haunt me. What if I had to go back to the hospital? What if I wouldn’t get back to my usual self? What if I’d never find peace of mind again?. It’s all very...
BBC

Gay minister: 'I was asked to leave my church when I came out'

A minister has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay. The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality. He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire,...
The Big Question: Can Science Prove the Existence of God?

Many people think that science and religion are incompatible. God and his many wonders dwell in the realm of mystery and endless possibility. Science, meanwhile, is all about numbers and facts, and finding definite answers. There are many things that science can prove, but can it prove the existence of God? It’s a question that writers, thinkers and scientists themselves have weighed in on…
Spiritual Fitness

My child, pay attention to what I say. Listen carefully to my words. Don’t lose sight of them. Let them penetrate deep into your heart, for they bring life to those who find them, and healing to their whole body.—Proverbs 4:20-22 (NLT) Keep your faith in check. Make sure that...
A Tough Decision

I slipped into the funeral home, and Mom was in a nursing home now, under hospice care. It was time to get familiarized with her pre-paid funeral arrangements. I dreaded it. The funeral director greeted me with a kind smile. As we reviewed the paperwork, I started bawling. “Forgive me. I just put Mom in a nursing home and I’m having a tough time of it. I keep second-guessing myself. It’s one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made.”
Repeating Childhood

When I was a child, I used to speak like a child, reason like a child, think like a child. But now that I have become a man, I’ve put an end to childish things.—1 CORINTHIANS 13:11 (CEB) As my mother’s dementia stole more of her mind, she increasingly regressed....
8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
Tami Roman Gives Husband The Green Light To Have Baby With Another Woman

Those controversial Basketball Wives moments are behind her and Tami Roman has spent the better part of her recent years building her brand. She has appeared on her own Fox Soul series and often pops up on social media alongside her husband, Reggie Youngblood. Their relationship was well-documented while on Basketball Wives, including Tami's hesitation to take the next step due to their 17-year age difference.
