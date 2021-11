This video shows dead cattle rotting in a field – the latest victims of Kenya’s ongoing drought.Rain has failed for two seasons in the east African country, leaving families without enough food and water. It also has snuffed out pasture for livestock, crippling herder communities throughout the nation.In September, Nairobi and aid agencies estimated that 2.1 million people in 10 counties were affected by the drought. The numbers are expected to rise to 2.4 million by this month, relief agencies reported.The harrowing footage was taken by Kevin Mtai, a climate campaigner from Pokot in Kenya.He said: “In Kenya we...

AFRICA ・ 1 DAY AGO