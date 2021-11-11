Artist spotlight: Lawrence Koh, the virtuoso weaving stories into sand

Suzanne Stumpf has received wide recognition for both her sculptural and functional ceramic creations. She was selected as a 2017 Niche Award Finalist in both the ceramic sculpture and functional ceramics categories as well as a 2013 Niche Award Finalist in ceramic sculpture. In 2019, she was named an Artist of the Year by the Cambridge Art Association and won First Prize at the Legacy 4 Art Exhibition in North Easton. That same year, she was selected for an Open Studio Residency at Haystack Mountain School of Craft. This year, her sculptures received Best in Show at the Winter National Art Show in Duxbury and Honorable Mention awards at the State of Clay (national juried exhibition sponsored by the Lexington Arts and Crafts Society) and the ArtsWorcester Biennial. Her work has been included in numerous national and international juried art and ceramics exhibitions from across the U.S. to Bucharest, Hungary, including six times at the National Prize Art Show in Cambridge, three times at the Potters Council International Show, and four times at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts ceramics biennials. Her interactive sculptures and other work have been included in numerous books and publications, including 500 Ceramic Sculptures: Contemporary Practice, Singular Works (Lark Books); 500 Raku: Bold Explorations of a Dynamic Ceramics Technique (Lark Books); Humor in Craft (Schiffer Publishing), the European magazine Ceramics Now, Artscope, among others. To see more of Suzanne's work, visit her website at https://ceramicsatthebarn.com.

