It was all going so well. Sure, there might have been a few red flags, but what new relationships don't have those? Then… nothing. One morning you wake to find yourself unfriended on the socials. They're not answering their phone. Texts go unread. Slowly it dawns on you. You've been ghosted. If your first response is to call them a psychopath, there's good news. You now have some science to back you up. As a bonus, you can also describe them as manipulative and narcissistic, and have a reasonable chance of being right. Referred to as a 'dark triad' of personality traits, this...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO