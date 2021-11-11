CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Punch List

By Brooke Burleson
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
Events

Reed's GumTree Bookstore will host a bourbon tasting with author Wright Thompson on Friday, Nov. 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The author will also be signing copies of his new book, Pappyland. Bourbon will be provided by Tupelo Wine and Spirits.

The Tanglefoot Trot 10K, 5K, and 1-mile fun run is happening this Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Tanglefoot Trail in Pontotoc. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. The event will benefit CATCH Kids, Inc., an organization that provides medical and dental care to disadvantaged children.

Music

County music star, Jameson Rodgers, will be performing at the Lyric in Oxford on Friday, Nov. 12 from 8 to 11 p.m. With hits like "Some Girls" and "Cold Beers Calling My Name," the Batesville native has recently risen to the top of the country music charts in the last three years.

