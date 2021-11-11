Disney Plus just revealed a massive price drop: but you need to be quick

Disney+ Day is fast approaching and it’s something you don’t want to miss. Disney has now made it easier for anyone who isn’t a subscriber to join the streaming platform. For a limited time, you can subscribe to the streaming service and get the first month for only $1.99. This is a massive markdown from the regular price of $7.99. This will allow users to be able to experience the celebration for a discounted price. New subscribers will be able to watch the premieres of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever, Paperman, The Ballad of Nessie, Feast, Get a Horse!, The Little Matchgirl, Tick Tock Tale, Tangled Ever After, Ciao Alberto, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special, Entrelazados. You can check out the details below for the promotions along with the announcement of the Disney+ TikTok account.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO