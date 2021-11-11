CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Disney Plus just revealed a massive price drop: but you need to be quick

By Marc Chacksfield
shortlist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Disney Plus Day just around the corner (12 November), Disney has announced that it is celebrating the day with a huge discount of its popular streaming service. Right now, Disney Plus is available to new and returning subscribers (if you are eligible, and not in a bachelor type way) for...

www.shortlist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Shares Jaw-Dropping Aerial Footage on Massive Disney Park Expansion

Disney is always finding ways to expand its theme parks across the globe. You can find a major construction project ongoing at least one or more Disney Parks at almost any given time. Disney and Imagineering are always ensuring that the latest technology and IP are being implemented in the Parks.
LIFESTYLE
GamesRadar+

Disney Plus reveals its "Season's Streamings" holiday lineup

Disney Plus has released its full festive lineup for the holiday season. There are plenty of movies, specials, shorts, and festive episodes of classic TV shows coming to the streamer before the end of the year, as well as some brand new Disney Plus Originals. Holiday classics including Home Alone...
TV SHOWS
SPY

It’s Happening: Amazon Just Dropped Prices on the M1 Mac Mini To $600

We recently updated our rankings of the best desktop computers for sale in 2021, and the Apple M1 Mac Mini earned one of the top spots for the second year in a row. This portable desktop was first released in 2020, and do you know how good a computer has to be to still be the best product in its category over a year later? Pretty darn good. When Apple first rolled out the now-legendary M1 chip last year, product reviewers were blown away. At the time, we noted that this chip was an order of magnitude faster than everything that came before...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Marvel drops first Ms. Marvel teaser for new Disney Plus series

Marvel is racking up TV shows on Disney Plus, with Ms. Marvel the latest to see its first trailer. The six-episode miniseries directly feeds into The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel (count the "Marvels"). Check out the first trailer for Ms. Marvel below. Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#Star On Disney Plus#Face Off#Marvel
epicstream.com

Disney Plus Reveals Baymax Series Trailer

Baymax is back with some interesting new adventures in the new trailer for the Disney+ series!. Baymax is back and he's ready for some new adventures! The first trailer for the Baymax series has just been dropped on Disney+ Day and it offers a glimpse at what our favorite healthcare provider robot has been up to after the events in Big Hero 6!
TV SERIES
CNET

Marvel takes you behind the scenes in new Disney Plus documentaries

What's next for Marvel? Find out in a selection of documentaries exploring the past and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now streaming on Disney Plus. Disney is celebrating the second birthday of its streaming service on Friday with a slew of teasers, videos and announcements for forthcoming films and TV shows including Star Wars, Pixar and more. On the Marvel side, recent MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes its streaming debut, as do those behind-the-scenes documentaries.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
mxdwn.com

‘Ms.Marvel’ Delayed By Disney Plus

Initially announced as a 2021 release by Marvel executives, Disney Plus executives revealed today at their latest earnings call that Ms. Marvel will more likely premiere in late 2022. Also joining that show with delays are Andor and their live action Pinocchio movie. Disney executives want these shows to release during their second quarter. Seeing as how the quarter began in October, audiences can expect a July or August release for Ms. Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
cosmicbook.news

Marvel Failing: Disney Plus Slows, Stock Drops

Marvel's house of cards is indeed crumbling as following bombs at the box office with Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, it's further learned the Disney Plus subscriptions haven't met expectations, which has seen the company stock drop. Regarding the number of Disney Plus subscriptions, Deadline reports analysts were expecting 126...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Stock Drops as Analysts Cut Price Targets, Debate Streaming Outlook

With Disney+ subscriber growth stalling in its latest quarter, as disclosed Wednesday after the stock market close, and earnings missing expectations across the board, Walt Disney’s stock fell more than 8 percent in early Thursday trading and is facing a Netflix moment of sorts, according to Wall Street experts. That is because during the first half of 2021, a reduced pipeline of original content and slower subscriber gains following a coronavirus pandemic-fueled 2020 saw Netflix’s stock under pressure until investor and analyst sentiment strengthened heading into its third-quarter earnings update, which showed increased momentum. Disney will be hoping to replicate that after...
STOCKS
The Independent

Disney+ is dropping to its lowest ever monthly price of £1.99 – here’s everything you need to know

It’s the perfect time for deal-hunting at the moment because of (yes, you guessed it) Black Friday is nearly here. The shopping event is the best opportunity to bag a bargain across a whole range of items, from tech, gaming and laptops to fashion, home appliances and beauty.While a number of brands, retailers and tech giants – including Sky, Amazon, and Currys – are taking part, Disney is hosting a whole event of its own this month, and you won’t want to miss it.Celebrating the anniversary of its launch on 12 November, Disney+ Day will see a whole host of new...
TV & VIDEOS
travelawaits.com

The Only Disney Packing List You’ll Ever Need

The Walt Disney amusement parks, commonly referred to as “The Most Magical Places On Earth,” are the most visited vacation destinations in the world. We’re willing to bet if you haven’t yet visited Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California, one of them is, at the very least, on your bucket list. However, preparing for one of these epic family vacations is no small undertaking. From picking the perfect resort to routing out the rides and events that are must-do’s, many people plan their Disney trips many months in advance. Additionally, Disney parks require some unique packing items in order to have the most fulfilling, fun, and comfortable experience.
TRAVEL
TechRadar

This unmissable Disney Plus deal is its biggest ever price cut

Join Disney Plus in celebrating its second birthday with the introduction of Disney Plus Day on November 12. Kicking the party off early, those not yet subscribed to the House of Mouse streaming service can benefit from a rare Disney Plus deal - but act fast, because it's ending on Sunday.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

Disney+ Drops To New Low Price For Limited Time

Disney+ Day is fast approaching and it’s something you don’t want to miss. Disney has now made it easier for anyone who isn’t a subscriber to join the streaming platform. For a limited time, you can subscribe to the streaming service and get the first month for only $1.99. This is a massive markdown from the regular price of $7.99. This will allow users to be able to experience the celebration for a discounted price. New subscribers will be able to watch the premieres of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever, Paperman, The Ballad of Nessie, Feast, Get a Horse!, The Little Matchgirl, Tick Tock Tale, Tangled Ever After, Ciao Alberto, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special, Entrelazados. You can check out the details below for the promotions along with the announcement of the Disney+ TikTok account.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Disney+ Price Cut: How to Join the Streaming Platform for Just $2

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Disney+ just got a lot cheaper. In celebration of its two-year anniversary, Disney+ is inviting new and eligible returning subscribers to join the platform for just $1.99 for the first month. The streaming giant announced the limited-time offer on Monday, ahead of Disney+ Day on November 12. “Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy