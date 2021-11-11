The Original Ronald McDonald Commercial

American Legion Post 425, Littleton, is collecting drink can tabs to send to the Ronald McDonald House. They are asking the public for your help in collecting these tabs. According to the Ronald McDonald House charities It takes approximately 1,128 pop tabs to equal one pound. The charity receives between $0.40 to $0.50 per pound of pop tabs. This program brings in an average of $6,000 each year. Last year over 13 million pop tab swere donated. The tabs can come from soda, energy drinks, soup cans, or anything with a metallic tab. If interested please contact Neil McGee at 919-219-1441 or Wilbur Hawkins 252-365-0225.

