Moving data to another volume non-distruptively

I am a NetApp newbie. We are trying to transfer a sizeable directory from an old SAN to an SMB share on the a NetApp volume. The original directory is about 2TB and contains 5 million files. The SMB share has 4TB allotted to it; however, the transfer stops after reaching 2.5 million files. I don't know why the limitations. Is there a maxfile limit for SMB shares? How do I check? I also saw some forums that suggested I've reached the max inodes, but I don't know how to check this either? How do I change the maxfile limit or max inodes? Are there any other suggestions from the community?

