CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Moving data to another volume non-distruptively

By Limor
netapp.com
 6 days ago

FAS 8200, Data Ontap 9.7 pxx. The setup is: one svm acting as a cifs server in activedirectory. Many volumes and many qtrees in them. Because of backup considerations I try to keep the volumes on 10T and less. Some of the volumes are getting...

community.netapp.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Data Recovery Software Market May See a Big Move | IBM, CA Technologies, Commvault

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Data Recovery Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Veritas Technologies LLC, Acronis International GmbH, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Commvault, Kroll Ontrack, Microsoft Corporation, FINALDATA, Dell Inc., NetApp, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, DiskGenius & Oracle Corporation etc.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Moving volumes to qtree

I am in middle of migration tasks from one NetApp cluster to another NetApp cluster. I have 6 NFS shares (volumes) on current and I would like to move them as qtrees into one volume. I have used Snapmirror (volume to volume) for other migrations to reduce the down time. I have no qtrees in the current volumes. This is my requirement;
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Can I choose the ONTAP version installed on a new FAS order?

I will order 2 new FAS2720 next week. The default shipping release is 9.9 but I would like to have it with 9.7 installed since I have to migrate via Snapmirror (XDP) from FAS2554 with ONTAP 9.3. Yes, I can upgrade FAS2554 to 9.5 or 9.7 but I prefer to...
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

SMB file limits

I am a NetApp newbie. We are trying to transfer a sizeable directory from an old SAN to an SMB share on the a NetApp volume. The original directory is about 2TB and contains 5 million files. The SMB share has 4TB allotted to it; however, the transfer stops after reaching 2.5 million files. I don't know why the limitations. Is there a maxfile limit for SMB shares? How do I check? I also saw some forums that suggested I've reached the max inodes, but I don't know how to check this either? How do I change the maxfile limit or max inodes? Are there any other suggestions from the community?
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#Ndu#Cifs
netapp.com

SnapDiff usage for Backup Applications

I was wondering if ONTAP REST API still has similar limitations to the SnapDiff Clause in the NMSDK EULA or if it can be used by any backup ISV to track deltas between two snapshots for backup purposes. Best Regards,. Sebastian Koehler. Solved! See The Solution. 0. 1 ACCEPTED SOLUTION.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

ONTAP Simulator 8.2.5p5

Can someone point me in the right direction to find where the ONTAP 8.2.5 simulator can be downloaded from?. No problem. For what it's worth, it dawned on me after the fact that I gave you the link to 8.0 7-mode. I can't seem to find any link for clustered ONTAP, just the ONTAP 9.X simulators. Sorry I couldn't help more.
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

SDK for Snalock Environment

A customer has been using snaplock for more than 10 years in 7mode. The customer recently purchased a new product and used it in cluster-mode, but the SDK for snaplock they used no longer works. So we are going to apply version 9.7. However, other processes are normal, but there...
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Writing as SYSTEM user from another domain

We try to save logs from one of our DCs to our IP Netapp. For this the "System" User of the DC is trying copy the logs to our netapp. This works fine for the "System User" in the same domain as the netapp but not from different domains. There is a trust relationship between the different domains. Other (non System) Users can write on the netapp without problems from these domains.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
netapp.com

Is CVE-2021-42287's updates compatible with ONTAP 9？

1. Windows server 2019( with KB5007206): Set PacRequestorEnforcement registry value to “2” (Enforcement phase) 2. Ontap simulater 9.8P7: A SVM join AD domain with administator. It returns "join failed". Trace packet shows an error about KPASSWD, seems that initiate the password of machine account. 2 REPLIES. Hi,. Case # 2008980660...
SOFTWARE
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Paranoid and on the move? Arlo Go 2 brings battery power and cell data to the surveillance mix

The company is also peddling its Arlo Secure subscription service, which gives users access to a rolling 30-day library of cloud recordings, in addition to computer vision analysis of the footage with personalized person, animal, vehicle and package detection. The service also includes an Emergency Response feature, which can dispatch emergency services to the camera’s location at the touch of a button.
ELECTRONICS
helpnetsecurity.com

As the move to the cloud accelerates, data privacy and security remain critical

Organizations are increasingly adopting multiple cloud technologies to keep up with the scale, speed, and use cases required by modern data teams. 65% of respondents characterized their company as either 100% cloud-based or primarily cloud-based, indicating a large market need for automated cloud data access control. Additionally, 81% of organizations expect to be fully or primarily cloud-based within the next 24 months, an increase from 71% in last year’s survey and a sign that cloud adoption is accelerating.
TECHNOLOGY
digitaltransactions.net

Shift4 Heralds Moves Into New Markets As It Sees End-to-End Volume Nearly Double

Payments processor Shift4 Payments Inc. announced early Wednesday a service outage at a major processor in August cost the company more than $22 million in payments to affected merchants. But it added the Allentown, Pa.-based company is plunging into a range of new markets with major clients including Allegiant Airlines, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and SpaceX Corp.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Zuckerberg Makes Another Meta Move, Coinbase Subscription + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. As they build "for the metaverse," Meta (formerly Facebook) is updating their Subscriptions product "so now creators can earn more." "We're launching a promotional link for creators for their Subscriptions offering. When people subscribe using this link, creators will keep all the money they earn (minus taxes)," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post, adding that the company is also "launching a bonus program that pays creators for each new subscriber they get as part of our USD 1bn creator investment announced this summer."
BUSINESS
netapp.com

serial number Netapp not showing

In Netapp cluster is decomm but its active, how to change status in Netapp. Open a non-technical support case and let them know what serial numbers are decommissioned. Replying to myself. I think you mean that they were accidentally decommissioned but are really still active? If so, open a non-technical support case and they can fix it (assuming you are currently under support).
TECHNOLOGY
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD pauses on the way to 1.2600, oil moves, US data in focus

USD/CAD remains sidelined after jumping to five-week tops. Bank holidays in US, Canada couldn’t restrict the bulls amid Fed rate hike chatters, softer oil prices. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse. USD/CAD seesaws around early October levels near 1.2580-90 during Friday’s Asian session. The Loonie pair...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy