China's Xi warns APEC summit of Cold War divisions in Asia-Pacific

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

Fatigue and frustration as China presses strict zero-Covid strategy

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures, some grumbling has started to emerge over the strategy, particularly as other nations learn to live with the virus. The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting -- with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case. The cost and pain of the strategy have been felt especially acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar that has endured three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing -- leaving many businesses on the brink of collapse. A merchant surnamed Lin said his jewellery business was hanging by a thread, with tourists and customers staying away because of Covid restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

US, China Trade Taiwan Warnings Ahead of Biden-Xi Summit

WASHINGTON - The top diplomats from China and the United States have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of Taiwan, ahead of Monday's hotly awaited summit between their leaders. The virtual meeting of presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping comes against a backdrop of rising tensions -- in part...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Rapper defends China satire 'Fragile' as views hit 30m

A rapper who penned a viral Mandarin pop song poking fun at Chinese nationalists said Monday he had no regrets about being blacklisted by Beijing as his track hit more than 30 million views on YouTube. Released last month, 'Fragile' by Malaysian rapper Namewee, featuring Australian singer Kimberley Chen, has become a viral sensation across Asia and beyond despite being scrubbed by censors in mainland China. The track masquerades as a saccharine love song but is littered with digs towards "little pinks" -- a term for China's online army of nationalist commenters -- as well as Beijing's authoritarian government. "I never limit myself or impose self-censorship," Namewee told reporters in Taipei as he and Chen sipped champagne to toast their track's 30 million views milestone.
CELEBRITIES
neworleanssun.com

Xi's remarks on building Asia-Pacific community with shared future

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged the Asia-Pacific region to face up to the responsibility of the times, be in the driver's seat, and strive hard to meet the goal of building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future. "Working together, let us all...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Western academics warn against "Cold War" attitude toward China: journal

LONDON, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Western academics have appealed against the Cold War stance on China, saying such a Cold War mentality is adversely affecting research and education ties between China and the West, according to a British journal. "Increasingly, Western scholars are facing pressure to take a critical standpoint...
CHINA
US News and World Report

China's Xi Calls for More APEC Investment in Economic, Technological Cooperation - State Media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping on Friday told fellow Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders that economic and technological cooperation is important for the bloc and should receive further investment, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Participating in the APEC leaders summit via video link, Xi also said China would "unswervingly"...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Biden, Xi Support APEC Declaration Ahead of US-China Summit

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member economies concluded their virtual APEC Leaders' Meeting on Friday, agreeing on a series of commitments regarding the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery and climate change mitigation. Following the meeting chaired by New Zealand...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Australia looks to wall off sensitive tech from China

Australia on Wednesday announced measures to ring-fence dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against "national security risks" from China and others. Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a list of 63 "critical technologies" to be promoted and protected at an online forum in Sydney -- a step toward limiting what government, industry and universities can and cannot share with foreign counterparts. The list includes 5G communications, quantum technologies -- which are based on the physics of sub-atomic particles -- artificial intelligence, advanced magnets, 3D printing, drones and vaccines. The measures aim to "balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks", Morrison told a forum hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
CHINA
NBC News

Small-business owners: We’ll go to China to make sure we have enough stock

Supply chain issues have led to shortages of everything from pet food and Christmas trees to toilet paper and baby gear. Major retailers such as Walmart and Home Depot have been able to charter private cargo ships to keep their shelves stocked. In one extreme case, the maker of Beanie Babies chartered more than 150 flights from China to bring the stuffed toys to the U.S. and bypass port congestion. But those are expensive solutions that smaller businesses can’t always afford.
ECONOMY
NBC News

