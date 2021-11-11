Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives Irn Bru soda thumbs up

Nicola Sturgeon delighted Cop26 spectators today after tweeting an image of herself alongside US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – with the pair bonding over an unlikely object. It seems the representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, who is commonly referred to by just her initials, has taken a liking to the popular Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru while in Glasgow for the UN climate summit.Posting on social media this morning – having arrived in Scotland on Tuesday – AOC said she had “finally got hold” of the orange fizzy drink, before filming her reaction to tasting it for the first...

