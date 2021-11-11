Marauders conquer feisty Bottineau squad

Cuesta Women's Volleyball finally hosted Antelope Valley in a make-up game from September. The Cougars made the most of the opportunity and swept the Marauders- 25-21, 25-8, 25-21. In the opening set the two teams traded the first 16 points, but then Cuesta went on a 12-3 run to take control. The Cougars stalled at 20 and Antelope Valley went on a 11-5 of their own and even held on three four set points in the 25-21 loss. The Marauders were spent after losing the first set and Cuesta rolled over them in the next set, 25-8, to take control of the match, 2-0. The final set was again touch-and-go as the two teams split the first 40 points, 20-20, but Cuesta pushed through for the final victory, 25-21. The Cougars improve to 13-9 on the season, while Antelope Valley falls to 5-10 overall.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO