CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue Magazine

Kid Cudi’s Wedding Dress Was the CFDA Awards’ Boldest Look

By Liam Hess
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the red carpet of last night’s CFDA Fashion Awards, there were plenty of starry (and, of course, stylish) appearances to take in, from Zendaya’s showstopping Vera Wang two-piece to Squid Game star HoYeon Jung’s draped Louis Vuitton gown. Few looks, however, had the same immediate impact as Kid Cudi’s. Arriving...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Andie MacDowell Proves Lip Gloss Is a Timeless Beauty Touch

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since Andie MacDowell decided not just to embrace her grays, but make salt-and-pepper strands her new calling card, she's been a source of aspirational, timeless beauty. The Maid star's appearance last night in Los Angeles was no exception. In a nod to Old Hollywood glamour, MacDowell's signature dark silver curls were smoothed into a cascade of side-swept waves, while her makeup done by Stephen Sollitto was an on-theme study in the eternal appeal of red lip color with flashbulb-catching shine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Heading Back to the Office? Take Fashion Inspiration From These 18 Movies

With a return-to-office plan comes a return to business attire. Whether your company is moving toward a hybrid model or a full five-day-a-week schedule, the thought of easing back into a 9-to-5 style can be seriously overwhelming—especially after 2020, a year largely spent at home in our sweats and PJs. But if you’re feeling uninspired, fear not! We’ve rounded up some stylish workplace movies to make dressing up again just a tad bit easier.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Wanted Glamour With Personality

Whether they were introducing themselves to a new audience, showcasing their reimagined style, or having their first big moment, stars this week opted for fashion that said something about who they are. Case in point: Lady Gaga may have gone method to portray infamous socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, but after months of living as someone else, Gaga used the film’s London premiere to remind the world that there’s only one Stefani Germanotta.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfda#Wedding Gown#Wales#Fashion#Celebrities#Squid Game#Erl
Vogue Magazine

Stefan Cooke Enters the Metaverse With a Collection for The Sims

Society has barely agreed on what the metaverse even is and it has already been corrupted by the billionaire barons. A meme created by @HFTgroup on Instagram swiftly picked up on Mark Zuckerberg’s haunting rebranding video for Meta—né Facebook—and did Zuck a massive favor by meme-ing him in fashion favorite brands like Balenciaga, Rick Owens, and Comme des Garçons.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at How Kim Kardashian Does Wedding Guest Dressing

It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian. She attended her friend Paris Hilton’s wedding – a heartwarming moment for die-hard fans of the pair and their iconic matching outfits from the early ’00s – and a rehearsal wedding dinner for Simon Huck. A busy social calendar for Kim naturally comes with a slew of memorable looks that are well worth noting.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga Revives a Fiery ’90s Versace Dress

Since Lady Gaga kicked off her House of Gucci press tour earlier this month, she’s been wearing—surprise!—Gucci nonstop. She kicked off the tour in a purple gown with incredible sleeves, and followed it up with a monogrammed cape and skirt suit—both looks from collections that made their runway debut earlier this year. But always one to keep us on our toes, Gaga switched things up for the film’s premiere in Italy this weekend. Championing another Italian fashion label—Versace—she wore a fiery new interpretation of one of its iconic ’90s dresses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Are You Ready for the Puffer Pants Trend?

After 2020, fashion got down with comfort wear—sweatpants, joggers, lounge pants, and the like. But are consumers ready for the more extreme, winterized version? Whether you’re outdoorsy or not, puffer pants might just be one of the most daring winter trends thus far, that is, if you’re brave enough to try them. And what’s not to like? They’re a no-brainer for those who spend their time in the mountains or cold climates; the down quilt provides a whole new level of warmth that surpasses snow pants. Though, per the Fall 2021 runways, you can wear these pants just about anywhere—on a wind-whipped stroll in the city or on your way to the ski chalet.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

You’ll Want to Live in the Feel-Good Stretchy Knits Made by This Alum of The Row

For years, Alissa Zachary, a fashion industry veteran who spent a decade as a merchandiser at The Row before working with the likes of Khaite, The Line, and Rosetta Getty, would feel disheveled at the end of the day—no matter how pristine her ensemble was when she walked out her front door. “After getting in and out of the subway or dropping my kids off at school, my poplin shirt would be creased, my satin pants would be wrinkled… I just looked like a mess,” she recalls. And so, after a 2017 move to Los Angeles presented her with newfound free time, the mother of three shifted her focus from helping other brands to creating her own clothing collection, one that could help her meet the demands of her days (and nights) with panache. She named it High Sport.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

It’s Time to Stop Projecting Onto Taylor Swift

We’re on what feels like day 2,700 of the Taylor Swift News Cycle, ushered in by the expanded re-release of her fourth studio album, Red, and furthered by the debut of a Blake Lively-directed music video for her song “I Bet You Think About Me.” Between all that and Swift’s recent gig as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, it’s impossible to log onto Twitter (at least, if you share my timeline) without seeing seemingly everyone you know—and many people you don’t—litigating the secret meanings behind Swift’s music.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Guido Palau Is Releasing a New Hair Book Filled With Boundary-Breaking Inspiration

As one of the most prolific and influential hairstylists of our time, Guido Palau is by default always busy and always whipping through a dizzying lineup of fashion shows, editorial shoots, and ad campaigns alongside a laundry list of longtime collaborators such as makeup artist Pat McGrath and photographers David Sims and Steven Meisel. But that changed amid the global pandemic when his nonstop schedule was brought to a grinding halt. “I had a lot of time on my hands,” the legendary British pro tells Vogue over Zoom, of how lockdown afforded him room to pause, reflect, and ultimately pursue his latest side project: the new limited-edition book #HairTests, published by IDEA and available at Dover Street Market beginning November 26. “It’s a sketchbook of ideas, not a photography book,” stresses Palau of his visual tome, which doesn’t feature hand-drawn sketches but instead iPhone portraits he’s snapped of models wearing an array of his precisely crafted, directional hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

Batsheva Just Tapped Instagram’s Coolest Kids Clothes Designer

Alissa Bertrand’s three daughters—twin sixth-graders Jada and Jayla, and third-grader Ella—could give supers like Bella and Kendall a run for their money. By modeling their mother’s upcycled dresses on her Instagram, @Jabellafleur, the trio has become an Instagram sensation. Their signature styling is eclectic (pairing a tapestry-fabric suit with a floral bolo tie and a green cowboy hat, for instance), but in each of their mother’s photos they manage to convey that they are wearing the outfits in a photo, not the other way around. Given that the Atlanta-based Bertrand already favors vintage-inspired fabrics and designs, a partnership with Batsheva Hay on two children’s dresses for Hay’s eponymous label was a no-brainer. And of course, Jada, Jayla, and Ella were the perfect models.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Gucci’s “Hacking” of Balenciaga Is a Fashion Power Move—And Finally Available to Shop

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Four months on from the release of the stratospherically successful The North Face X Gucci collaboration, Alessandro Michele is back with another creative union—this time a surprise “hack” of its Kering stablemate, Balenciaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“It all started with a cowboy hat,” said The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini at a resort appointment. Why a cowboy hat? Just because. Inspiration can manifest in inexplicable guises. There’s clearly a whole cultural narrative behind a cowboy hat, but Tordini and Ambrosio didn’t overthink it. They’re not...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Avril Lavigne’s Pop-Punk Style Has Barely Changed in 20 Years. That’s a Good Thing

In Avril Lavigne’s new music video, “Bite Me,” the Canadian punk-pop singer struts down an alleyway with Travis Barker while wearing a graffiti’d moto jacket, a plaid miniskirt, and patent, over-the-knee boots. The outfit could have easily been from the 2000s, when she ruled the charts with songs like “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend,” and “Nobody’s Home.” The new song is not a comeback, per se; Lavigne released an album, Head Above Water, in 2019 (her first since 2013’s Avril Lavigne). But now she’s back on the scene with the fiery new video, and she’s looking like she never left. Almost two decades after cementing her signature look, the star hasn’t given up on her plaids, studs, and skulls. Her hair is even dip-dyed pink, just as it was when she sang, “Hell yeah, I’m the motherfuckin’ princess!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Find the Next Best Fashion Designers on #SewingTikTok

TikTok is no longer just a place for fun, viral dances (though those still exist). It’s evolved to be a virtual playground where filmmakers, actors, models, and all kinds of creatives can express themselves through their art. One niche blowing up is #SewingTiKTok, where fashion designers are increasingly sharing their design processes on the app. Who would have thought the land of the Renegade could become a place to find the next best fashion talents?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

This Emerging Jewelry Brand Is Upstate New York’s Best-Kept Secret

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At first, Rick Van Streain Low thought it was a spam email. Low, with Malu Byrne, is the cofounder of jewelry line En Studio. He says he was stunned but thrilled when Saks Fifth Avenue asked the pair to send over their creations. “It was very Dickensian,” Low explains. “Somebody saw our Instagram and showed it to someone else…we still don’t know who!”
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy