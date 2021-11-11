CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

SU(2) hadrons on a quantum computer via a variational approach

By Yasar Y. Atas
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum computers have the potential to create important new opportunities for ongoing essential research on gauge theories. They can provide simulations that are unattainable on classical computers such as sign-problem afflicted models or time evolutions. In this work, we variationally prepare the low-lying eigenstates of a non-Abelian gauge theory with dynamically...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

IBM Introduces CLOPS Performance Standard for Quantum Computing

IBM has risen to the challenge of creating a new performance standard for quantum computing. The new metric focuses on Circuit Layer Operations per Second (CLOPS), which corresponds to the number of quantum circuits a quantum processing unit (QPU) can execute per unit of time. This refers to not only the actual speed at which the workload is processed and successfully completed but also takes into account the latency of the interaction between the quantum and classical computing realms.
SOFTWARE
svdaily.com

Amazon Launches Quantum Computing Center at CalTech

Amazon has launched a new facility for quantum computing at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) with the ambitious goal of building a “fault-tolerant” quantum computer. Teams from Amazon Web Services (AWS) will focus on developing more powerful quantum computing hardware and identifying new applications for quantum technologies. Here are...
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

£6.5m to develop ICs for quantum computers

Innovate UK has awarded a grant of £6.5 million to a seven-member consortium led by sureCore to jointly develop advanced cryogenic semiconductor IP. This will accelerate the growth of the quantum computing industry by reducing the constrains associated with interconnects thus enabling efficient qubit/system scaling. Most quantum computing platforms utilise...
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Oxford Instruments partners for quantum computers

Oxford Instruments NanoScience has announced participation in three projects funded through Innovate UK’s quantum computer commercialisation program, with SEEQC, Quantum Motion and SureCore. SEEQC has a £6.85m grant from Innovate UK’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF) to build a commercially scalable application-specific quantum computer for Merck in Darmstadt. “By supplying...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computers#Quantum Computation#Non Abelian#Ibm#Quantum Chromodynamics
HPCwire

Veteran Quantum Computing Executives Join Atom Computing

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 — Atom Computing, a quantum computing company obsessed with helping companies and researchers reach their next big breakthrough, announces two new quantum veterans joining, Denise Ruffner as Chief Business Officer and Justin Ging as Chief Product Officer. Denise and Justin round out Atom Computing’s leadership team of technical and industry experts including CEO Rob Hays, Founder & CTO Ben Bloom, Co-Founder & Chief Scientist Jonathan King, Chief Control Systems Engineer Robin Coxe, and Marketing Communications Director Ashley Kusowski. Together, they will drive the company’s commercialization of Phoenix, a 100-qubit quantum system, and quantum solutions roadmap.
BUSINESS
IEEE Spectrum

Two of World’s Biggest Quantum Computers Made in China

Two of the most powerful quantum computers in the world to date now both come from China, and new experiments with them re-ignite the controversy over what kinds of problems might be quantum computationally solvable that couldn't begin to be solved by a conventional supercomputer. A quantum computer with great...
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

UKRI announces Quantum computing project funding

UK Research and Innovation has announced funding for projects within the UK’s National Quantum Technologies Programme. The £50m comes from UKRI’s previously announced £170m Commercialising Quantum Technologies challenge. The projects are. Aeon-Rb £2.5m. Led by HCD Research to develop accurate quantum clocks for national infrastructure. Altnaharra (cryoelectronics for quantum circuits)...
ENGINEERING
theiet.org

Quantum computing errors reduced by factor of 25

A Sydney-based start-up, Q-CTRL, has released the results of its algorithmic benchmarking experiments, which demonstrate massively improved performance of quantum computers when an error suppression technique is applied. The technique achieved an improvement of over 2,500 per cent. Q-CTRL is an Australian start-up that builds quantum control infrastructure software, with...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Interesting Engineering

A New Quantum Computing Method Is 2,500 Percent More Efficient

We just moved years closer to viable quantum computers. A company has revealed the results of benchmarking experiments that demonstrate how an advanced error-suppression method increased the probability of success for quantum computing algorithms to succeed on real hardware, according to a press release shared with Interesting Engineering via email.
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

NVIDIA Sets Record for Quantum Computing Simulation with cuQuantum

Nov. 9, 2021 — In the emerging world of quantum computing, NVIDIA just broke a record with big impact, and it’s making its software available so anyone can do this work. Quantum computing will propel a new wave of advances in climate research, drug discovery, finance and more. By simulating tomorrow’s quantum computers on today’s classical systems, researchers can develop and test quantum algorithms more quickly and at scales not otherwise possible.
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

New algorithms advance the computing power of early-stage quantum computers

A group of scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has developed computational quantum algorithms that are capable of efficient and highly accurate simulations of static and dynamic properties of quantum systems. The algorithms are valuable tools to gain greater insight into the physics and chemistry of complex materials, and they are specifically designed to work on existing and near-future quantum computers.
SOFTWARE
Axios

Exclusive: IBM achieves quantum computing breakthrough

IBM has created a quantum processor able to process information so complex the work can't be done or simulated on a traditional computer, CEO Arvind Krishna told "Axios on HBO" ahead of a planned announcement. Why it matters: Quantum computing could help address problems that are too challenging for even...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Creating Dynamic Symmetry in Diamond Crystals To Improve Qubits for Quantum Computing

MIT researchers develop a new way to control and measure energy levels in a diamond crystal; could improve qubits in quantum computers. Physicists and engineers have long been interested in creating new forms of matter, those not typically found in nature. Such materials might find use someday in, for example, novel computer chips. Beyond applications, they also reveal elusive insights about the fundamental workings of the universe. Recent work at MIT both created and characterized new quantum systems demonstrating dynamical symmetry — particular kinds of behavior that repeat periodically, like a shape folded and reflected through time.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Remote drain inspection framework using the convolutional neural network and re-configurable robot Raptor

Drain blockage is a crucial problem in the urban environment. It heavily affects the ecosystem and human health. Hence, routine drain inspection is essential for urban environment. Manual drain inspection is a tedious task and prone to accidents and water-borne diseases. This work presents a drain inspection framework using convolutional neural network (CNN) based object detection algorithm and in house developed reconfigurable teleoperated robot called 'Raptor'. The CNN based object detection model was trained using a transfer learning scheme with our custom drain-blocking objects data-set. The efficiency of the trained CNN algorithm and drain inspection robot Raptor was evaluated through various real-time drain inspection field trial. The experimental results indicate that our trained object detection algorithm has detect and classified the drain blocking objects with 91.42% accuracy for both offline and online test images and is able to process 18 frames per second (FPS). Further, the maneuverability of the robot was evaluated from various open and closed drain environment. The field trial results ensure that the robot maneuverability was stable, and its mapping and localization is also accurate in a complex drain environment.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy