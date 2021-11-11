CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A general theoretical framework to design base editors with reduced bystander effects

By Qian Wang
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBase editors (BEs) hold great potential for medical applications of gene therapy. However, high precision base editing requires BEs that can discriminate between the target base and multiple bystander bases within a narrow active window (4 "“ 10 nucleotides). Here, to assist in the design of these optimized editors, we propose...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Revising a generalized spin current theory for the magnetoelectric effect in multiferroics

Microscopic aspects of ferroelectricity are canonically related to polar atomic displacements that break inversion symmetry of the crystal, leading to a non-zero net electric dipole moment. However, there is a special class of magnetic materials called multiferroics where inversion symmetry breaking occurs by a magnetic order stabilized in an otherwise crystallographically centrosymmetric lattice. The magnetically induced electric polarization can display complex forms of magnetoelectric coupling to the underlying magnetic texture, and its practical realization is one of the key directions towards achieving the cross-control of ferroelectric properties and magnetism in new generation electronic devices. Thus, understanding the microscopic origin of multiferroicity is a foremost goal of both fundamental and practical importance.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

An integrated computational framework to design a multi-epitopes vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly contagious disease that mostly affects the lungs and is caused by a bacterial pathogen, Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The associated mortality rate of TB is much higher compared to any other disease and the situation is more worrisome by the rapid emergence of drug resistant strains. Bacillus Calmette"“Guerin (BCG) is the only licensed attenuated vaccine available for use in humans however, many countries have stopped its use as it fails to confer protective immunity. Therefore, urgent efforts are required to identify new and safe vaccine candidates that are not only provide high immune protection but also have broad spectrum applicability. Considering this, herein, I performed an extensive computational vaccine analysis to investigate 200 complete sequenced genomes of M. tuberculosis to identify core vaccine candidates that harbor safe, antigenic, non-toxic, and non-allergic epitopes. To overcome literature reported limitations of epitope-based vaccines, I carried out additional analysis by designing a multi-epitopes vaccine to achieve maximum protective immunity as well as to make experimental follow up studies easy by selecting a vaccine that can be easily analyzed because of its favorable physiochemical profile. Based on these analyses, I identified two potential vaccine proteins that fulfill all required vaccine properties. These two vaccine proteins are diacylglycerol acyltransferase and ESAT-6-like protein. Epitopes: DSGGYNANS from diacylglycerol acyltransferase and AGVQYSRAD, ADEEQQQAL, and VSRADEEQQ from ESAT-6-like protein were found to cover all necessary parameters and thus used in a multi-epitope vaccine construct. The designed vaccine is depicting a high binding affinity for different immune receptors and shows stable dynamics and rigorous van der Waals and electrostatic binding energies. The vaccine also simulates profound primary, secondary, tertiary immunoglobulin production as well as high interleukins and interferons count. In summary, the designed vaccine is ideal to be evaluated experimentally to decipher its real biological efficacy in controlling drug resistant infections of M. tuberculosis.
SCIENCE
rice.edu

Rice strategy refines genetic base editors

Want to keep the riffraff out of the gene pool party? Sneak in and slam the gate before they arrive. That’s the central idea of a new strategy by Rice University scientists who seek to avoid gene-editing errors by fine-tuning specific CRISPR-base editing strategies in advance. Rice chemical and biomolecular...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Research Design#Proteinase K#A3a Be3#Bes#Crispr Cas9#Hdr
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Population receptive fields of human primary visual cortex organised as DC-balanced bandpass filters

The response to visual stimulation of population receptive fields (pRF) in the human visual cortex has been modelled with a Difference of Gaussians model, yet many aspects of their organisation remain poorly understood. Here, we examined the mathematical basis and signal-processing properties of this model and argue that the DC-balanced Difference of Gaussians (DoG) holds a number of advantages over a DC-biased DoG. Through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) pRF mapping, we compared performance of DC-balanced and DC-biased models in human primary visual cortex and found that when model complexity is taken into account, the DC-balanced model is preferred. Finally, we present evidence indicating that the BOLD signal DC offset contains information related to the processing of visual stimuli. Taken together, the results indicate that V1 pRFs are at least frequently organised in the exact constellation that allows them to function as bandpass filters, which makes the separation of stimulus contrast and luminance possible. We further speculate that if the DoG models stimulus contrast, the DC offset may reflect stimulus luminance. These findings suggest that it may be possible to separate contrast and luminance processing in fMRI experiments and this could lead to new insights on the haemodynamic response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-shot measurement of the photonic band structure in a fiber-based Floquet-Bloch lattice

Floquet-Bloch lattices are systems in which wave packets are subjet to periodic modulations both in time and space, showing rich dynamics. While this type of lattice is difficult to implement in solid-state physics, optical systems have provided excellent platforms to probe their physics: among other effects, they have revealed genuine phenomena such as the anomalous Floquet topological insulator and the funnelling of light into localised interface modes. Despite the crucial importance of the band dispersion in the photon dynamics and the topological properties of the lattice, the direct experimental measurement of the Floquet-Bloch bands has remained elusive. Here we report the direct measurement of the Floquet-Bloch bands of a photonic lattice with a single shot method. We use a system of two coupled fibre rings that implements a time-multiplexed Floquet-Bloch lattice. By Fourier transforming the impulse response of the lattice we obtain the band structure together with an accurate characterization of the lattice eigenmodes, i. e. the amplitudes and the phases of the Floquet-Bloch eigenvectors over the entire Brillouin zone. Our results open promising perspectives for the observation of topological effects in the linear and nonlinear regime in Floquet systems.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Magnetic composite of Î³-FeO hollow sphere and palladium doped nitrogen-rich mesoporous carbon as a recoverable catalyst for C"“C coupling reactions

In this article, palladated-magnetic nitrogen doped porous carbon was prepared from nano magnetic Î³-Fe2O3 hollow sphere (h-Fe2O3) with high specific surface area and pore volume. To the purpose, initially h-Fe2O3 was prepared and covered with glucose via hydrothermal treatment with subsequent polymerization of organic shell. The polymerization of melamine-resorcinol"“formaldehyde (MRF) was achieved in the presence of Cl-functionalized glucose coated h-Fe2O3 (h-Fe2O3@glu-MRF). Next, the prepared magnetic core"“shell hollow sphere was palladated followed by carbonization to yield Pd@h-Fe2O3@C introducing more pores in its structure. The resulted compound, Pd@h-Fe2O3@C, was fully characterized, showing that carbonization process expressively increased the specific surface area. The resulted Pd@h-Fe2O3@C was successfully used for promoting C"“C coupling reactions under mild reaction conditions as a heterogeneous catalyst and its activity was compared with some prepared control catalysts. This novel catalyst was magnetically separated simply by a magnet bar and recycled and reused at least in five consecutive runs, without considerable loss of its activity. It is note mentioning that, high recyclability with low Pd leaching are another gains of this protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Survival of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon knockout fragments in the interstellar medium

Laboratory studies play a crucial role in understanding the chemical nature of the interstellar medium (ISM), but the disconnect between experimental timescales and the timescales of reactions in space can make a direct comparison between observations, laboratory, and model results difficult. Here we study the survival of reactive fragments of the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) coronene, where individual C atoms have been knocked out of the molecules in hard collisions with He atoms at stellar wind and supernova shockwave velocities. Ionic fragments are stored in the DESIREE cryogenic ion-beam storage ring where we investigate their decay for up to one second. After 10 ms the initially hot stored ions have cooled enough so that spontaneous dissociation no longer takes place at a measurable rate; a majority of the fragments remain intact and will continue to do so indefinitely in isolation. Our findings show that defective PAHs formed in energetic collisions with heavy particles may survive at thermal equilibrium in the interstellar medium indefinitely, and could play an important role in the chemistry in there, due to their increased reactivity compared to intact or photo-fragmented PAHs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced hot-hole generation and extraction at nano-heterointerfaces for photocatalysis

Localized surface plasmon resonance excitation presents tremendous opportunities for light-harvesting in the field of photocatalysis. Notably, the use of plasmon-generated hot carriers to drive chemical reactions offers the opportunity to control the selectivity of the reaction, unlike temperature-driven catalysis. There has been extensive development of photocatalysts based on plasmon-induced hot electron transfer. However, the equally important hole transfer process has been largely understudied mainly because of the ultrafast dynamics and shorter lifetime of holes compared to electrons. The electron and hole transport asymmetry to the catalytic site introduces additional challenges in extracting holes as oxidants for chemical adsorbents/reactants. This review provides a fundamental overview of plasmonic catalysis, emphasizing recent hot hole extraction and catalysis advancements by exploring different nano-heterointerfaces through which energetic holes can be localized to the catalytic sites. We also highlight some of the critical parameters which must be considered to address the limitations and introduce new possibilities to the field.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A data-driven approach to increasing the lifetime of IoT sensor nodes

Data transmission accounts for significant energy consumption in wireless sensor networks where streaming data is generated by the sensors. This impedes their use in many settings, including livestock monitoring over large pastures (which forms our target application). We present Ambrosia, a lightweight protocol that utilizes a window-based timeseries forecasting mechanism for data reduction. Ambrosia employs a configurable error threshold to ensure that the accuracy of end applications is unaffected by the data transfer reduction. Experimental evaluations using LoRa and BLE on a real livestock monitoring deployment demonstrate 60% reduction in data transmission and a 2Â \(\times\) increase in battery lifetime.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Efficient biosynthesis of nucleoside cytokinin angustmycin A containing an unusual sugar system

Angustmycin A has anti-mycobacterial and cytokinin activities, and contains an intriguing structure in which an unusual sugar with C5"²-C6"² dehydration is linked to adenine via an N-glycosidic bond. However, the logic underlying the biosynthesis of this molecule has long remained obscure. Here, we address angustmycin A biosynthesis by the full deciphering of its pathway. We demonstrate that AgmD, C, A, E, and B function as d-allulose 6-phosphate 3-epimerase, d-allulose 6-phosphate pyrophosphokinase, adenine phosphoallulosyltransferase, phosphoribohydrolase, and phosphatase, respectively, and that these collaboratively catalyze the relay reactions to biosynthesize angustmycin C. Additionally, we provide evidence that AgmF is a noncanonical dehydratase for the final step to angustmycin A via a self-sufficient strategy for cofactor recycling. Finally, we have reconstituted the entire six-enzyme pathway in vitro and in E. coli leading to angustmycin A production. These results expand the enzymatic repertoire regarding natural product biosynthesis, and also open the way for rational and rapid discovery of other angustmycin related antibiotics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improved spatio-temporal measurements of visually evoked fields using optically-pumped magnetometers

Recent developments in performance and practicality of optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) have enabled new capabilities in non-invasive brain function mapping through magnetoencephalography. In particular, the lack of cryogenic operating conditions allows for more flexible placement of sensor heads closer to the brain, leading to improved spatial resolution and source localisation capabilities. Through recording visually evoked brain fields (VEFs), we demonstrate that the closer sensor proximity can be exploited to improve temporal resolution. We use OPMs, and superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs) for reference, to measure brain responses to flash and pattern reversal stimuli. We find highly reproducible signals with consistency across multiple participants, stimulus paradigms and sensor modalities. The temporal resolution advantage of OPMs is manifest in a twofold improvement, compared to SQUIDs. The capability for improved spatio-temporal signal tracing is illustrated by simultaneous vector recordings of VEFs in the primary and associative visual cortex, where a time lag on the order of 10"“20 ms is consistently found. This paves the way for further spatio-temporal studies of neurophysiological signal tracking in visual stimulus processing, and other brain responses, with potentially far-reaching consequences for time-critical mapping of functionality in healthy and pathological brains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer evolution and heterogeneity: integrating omics and clinical data

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), already among the deadliest epithelial malignancies, is rising in both incidence and contribution to overall cancer deaths. Decades of research have improved our understanding of PDAC carcinogenesis, including characterizing germline predisposition, the cell of origin, precursor lesions, the sequence of genetic alterations, including simple and structural alterations, transcriptional changes and subtypes, tumour heterogeneity, metastatic progression and the tumour microenvironment. These fundamental advances inform contemporary translational efforts in primary prevention, screening and early detection, multidisciplinary management and survivorship, as prospective clinical trials begin to adopt molecular-based selection criteria to guide targeted therapies. Genomic and transcriptomic data on PDAC were also included in the international pan-cancer analysis of approximately 2,600 cancers, a milestone in cancer research that allows further insight through comparison with other tumour types. Thus, this is an ideal time to review our current knowledge of PDAC evolution and heterogeneity, gained from the study of preclinical models and patient biospecimens, and to propose a model of PDAC evolution that takes into consideration findings from varied sources, with a particular focus on the genomics of human PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

SuperSelective primer pairs for sensitive detection of rare somatic mutations

SuperSelective primers, by virtue of their unique design, enable the selective exponential amplification of rare DNA fragments containing somatic mutations in the presence of abundant closely related wild-type DNA fragments. However, when a SuperSelective primer is used in conjunction with a conventional reverse primer, linear amplification of the abundant wild-type fragments occurs, and this may lead to a late arising signal that can be confused with the late arising signal from the rare mutant fragments. We have discovered that the use of a pair of SuperSelective primers, one specific for the target mutation in a plus strand, and the other specific for the same mutation in the complementary minus strand, but both possessing 3"²-terminal nucleotides that are complementary to the mutation, significantly suppresses the linear amplification of the related wild-type sequence, and prevents the generation of false mutant sequences due to mis-incorporation by the DNA polymerase. As a consequence, the absence of mutant fragments in a sample does not give rise to a false-positive signal, and the presence of mutant fragments in a sample is clearly distinguishable as a true-positive signal. The use of SuperSelective primer pairs should enhance the sensitivity of multiplex PCR assays that identify and quantitate somatic mutations in liquid biopsies obtained from patients with cancer, thereby enabling the choice of a targeted therapy, the determination of its effectiveness over time, and the substitution of a more appropriate therapy as new mutations arise.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel AlGaN/GaN heterostructure field-effect transistor based on open-gate technology

In this study, a novel AlGaN/GaN heterostructure field-effect transistor based on open-gate technology was fabricated. Sample transistors of different structures and sizes were constructed. Through measurements, it was found that by changing the width of the opening, the threshold voltage of the device could be easily modulated across a larger range. The open-gate device had two working modes with different transconductance. When the gate-source voltage VGS"‰â‰¤"‰"‰âˆ’"‰4.5Â V, only the open region was conductive, and a new working mechanism modulated the channel current. Corresponding theoretical analysis and calculations showed that its saturation mechanism was related to a virtual gate formed by electron injection onto the surface. Also, the gate-source voltage modulated the open channel current by changing the channel electron mobility through polarization Coulomb field scattering. When used as class-A voltage amplifiers, open-gate devices can achieve effective voltage amplification with very low power consumption.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Light-stimulus intensity modulates startle reflex habituation in larval zebrafish

The startle reflex in larval zebrafish describes a C-bend of the body occurring in response to sudden, unexpected, stimuli of different sensory modalities. Alterations in the startle reflex habituation (SRH) have been reported in various human and animal models of neurological and psychiatric conditions and are hence considered an important behavioural marker of neurophysiological function. The amplitude, offset and decay constant of the auditory SRH in larval zebrafish have recently been characterised, revealing that the measures are affected by variation in vibratory frequency, intensity, and interstimulus-interval. Currently, no study provides a model-based analysis of the effect of physical properties of light stimuli on the visual SRH. This study assessed the effect of incremental light-stimulus intensity on the SRH of larval zebrafish through a repeated-measures design. Their total locomotor responses were normalised for the time factor, based on the behaviour of a (non-stimulated) control group. A linear regression indicated that light intensity positively predicts locomotor responses due to larger SRH decay constants and offsets. The conclusions of this study provide important insights as to the effect of light properties on the SRH in larval zebrafish. Our methodology and findings constitute a relevant reference framework for further investigation in translational neurophysiological research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Flexible simultaneous mesoscale two-photon imaging of neural activity at high speeds

Understanding brain function requires monitoring local and global brain dynamics. Two-photon imaging of the brain across mesoscopic scales has presented trade-offs between imaging area and acquisition speed. We describe a flexible cellular resolution two-photon microscope capable of simultaneous video rate acquisition of four independently targetable brain regions spanning an approximate five-millimeter field of view. With this system, we demonstrate the ability to measure calcium activity across mouse sensorimotor cortex at behaviorally relevant timescales.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A distributed fMRI-based signature for the subjective experience of fear

The specific neural systems underlying the subjective feeling of fear are debated in affective neuroscience. Here, we combine functional MRI with machine learning to identify and evaluate a sensitive and generalizable neural signature predictive of the momentary self-reported subjective fear experience across discovery (n"‰="‰67), validation (n"‰="‰20) and generalization (n"‰="‰31) cohorts. We systematically demonstrate that accurate fear prediction crucially requires distributed brain systems, with important contributions from cortical (e.g., prefrontal, midcingulate and insular cortices) and subcortical (e.g., thalamus, periaqueductal gray, basal forebrain and amygdala) regions. We further demonstrate that the neural representation of subjective fear is distinguishable from the representation of conditioned threat and general negative affect. Overall, our findings suggest that subjective fear, which exhibits distinct neural representation with some other aversive states, is encoded in distributed systems rather than isolated 'fear centers'.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy