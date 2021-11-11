Readout of an antiferromagnetic spintronics system by strong exchange coupling of MnAu and Permalloy

An economic concept of acoustic shock wave sensing readout system for simple computer processing is introduced in this work. ItsÂ application can be found in precise initialization of the stopwatch from the starter sound, handclap or gun in competitive sport races but also in many other places. The proposed device consists of several low-cost commercially available components and it is powered by a 9Â V battery. The proposed device reliably reacts on incoming acoustic shock wave by generation of explicit impulse having controllable duration. It significantly overcomes basic implementations using only a microphone and amplifier (generating parasitic burst instead of defined and distinct impulse) or systems allowing a limited number of adjustable features (gain and/or threshold of the comparator-our concept offers the adjustment of gain, cut-off frequency, threshold level and time duration of active state). In comparison with standard methods, the proposed approach simplifies and makes sensing device less expensive and universal for any powder-based starting gun (without necessity to adapt starting gun). The proposed device, among others, has the following features: impulse duration can be controlled from hundreds of Î¼s up to 2.3Â s, the gain range of linear part of processing from 6 to 40Â dB and open-collector output compatible with 5Â V TTL or 3.3Â V CMOS logic. The initialization has been tested in theÂ range from tens of centimeters up to four meters. In order to highlight the important spectral components, the spectral character of the signal can be optimally reduced by a low-pass filter. The quiescent power consumption of the designed simple analog circuit reaches 90Â mW. Several use cases, response of the designed system on gunshot signature, talking, hand-clapping and hit on the sensing microphone, are studied and compared to each other. Simulation and experimental results confirm functionality of the realized system.

