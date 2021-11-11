CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Readout of an antiferromagnetic spintronics system by strong exchange coupling of MnAu and Permalloy

By S. P. Bommanaboyena
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn antiferromagnetic spintronics, the read-out of the staggered magnetization or NÃ©el vector is the key obstacle to harnessing the ultra-fast dynamics and stability of antiferromagnets for novel devices. Here, we demonstrate strong exchange coupling of Mn2Au, a unique metallic antiferromagnet that exhibits NÃ©el spin-orbit torques, with thin ferromagnetic Permalloy layers. This...

www.nature.com

SCIENCE

