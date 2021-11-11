Rangers chairman Park pays Gerrard tribute after Aston Villa move

Scotland concluded their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F campaign with a magnificent 2-0 win over runaway section winners Denmark to clinch their place as play-off seeds.Defender John Souttar, a late call-up and playing for the first time since he was sent off against Israel three years ago, raised the roof at Hampden Park with a headed opener in the 35th minute for his first international goal.The tension was racked up after the break but the tenacious Scots already assured of second place, held the Danes at bay before striker Che Adams scored a late second to ensure Steve...
