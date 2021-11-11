CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rangers chairman Park pays Gerrard tribute after Aston Villa move

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRangers chairman Douglas Park has paid tribute to departing manager Steven Gerrard. Gerrard was named new manager of Aston Villa this morning. Park stated: “I would firstly like to put on record my...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Jamie Carragher: Steven Gerrard will want second Rangers title but Aston Villa would be 'great move'

Jamie Carragher says joining Aston Villa would be a "great move" for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard - but ideally he would win a second league title in Scotland first. Gerrard is the favourite to take over the vacant position at Villa Park following Dean Smith's sacking on Sunday, after leading Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
The Independent

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard faces ‘difficult decision’ if Aston Villa come calling, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has said Aston Villa would give Steven Gerrard a difficult decision to make if they came calling with an offer for the Rangers manager to replace Dean Smith at Villa Park.Smith was sacked on Sunday following a run of five successive Premier League defeats, and Gerrard has been installed as one of the favourites for the vacancy.Gerrard has made no secret of his desire to one day manage in the Premier league, and ultimately to take charge of the club with which he is synonymous, Liverpool, and his former teammate Carragher says he is unlikely to get a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Aston Villa#Chairman#Scottish#Ibrox#European#Tribal Football
CBS Sports

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard leaves Rangers for Aston Villa head coaching job

Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as their new Head Coach days after parting company with Dean Smith following fifive consecutive Premier League losses. The 41-year-old former England international who played for Liverpool and LA Galaxy led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season in an invincible campaign and leaves Ibrox after nearly four years in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard: A closer look at new Aston Villa boss’ record at Rangers

Steven Gerrard has left Rangers after three-and-a-half years in charge and with the Premiership title in the Ibrox trophy room.Gerrard departed for Aston Villa with Rangers top of the table, well-placed in their Europa League group and with a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Hibernian to follow.Chairman Douglas Park expressed his gratitude to Gerrard and added: “He has provided us all with some unforgettable moments, not least his delivery of the Scottish Premiership title back to Ibrox last season having not lost a match in the entire league campaign.“In European competition, he has restored the good name and credibility of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Backroom staff follow new Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard from Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff have followed the former England midfielder in switching from Rangers to Aston Villa. Gerrard was appointed Villa manager on Thursday, with the ex-Liverpool star leaving the Scottish champions after three years in Glasgow. The 41-year-old has replaced Dean Smith at the Villa Park helm, with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Rangers great McCoist: Gerrard taking gamble with Aston Villa job

Rangers great Ally McCoist believes Steven Gerrard has taken a "gamble" moving to Aston Villa. McCoist feels Smith was hard done by. He feels that the 50-year-old should have been handed more time to get the best out of his new-look team. And McCoist, who hit out at Gerrard for...
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Aston Villa confident landing Rangers boss Gerrard cut-price fee

Aston Villa aim to land Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for a knockdown compensation fee. Villa are reportedly hoping to make Steven Gerrard their new manager by paying less than £3million compensation. The Villans sacked Dean Smith on Sunday after a fifth straight defeat and are hoping to appoint a replacement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers’ Steven Davis sad to see Steven Gerrard exit but backs ‘top manager’ to flourish at Aston Villa

Steven Davis has backed Steven Gerrard to succeed at Aston Villa after admitting it was disappointing to see him leave the manager’s role at Rangers last week.Gerrard brought Davis back to Ibrox in January 2019, and the 36-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder played a key role as they romped to the title unbeaten last season.But Gerrard has now left the Scottish champions, named as Dean Smith’s successor at Villa Park on Thursday.“Firstly, I thoroughly enjoyed working under him and his staff,” said Davis, who added that he had been in touch with Gerrard briefly since the news broke.“Obviously we’ve got great...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangers veteran Davis admits players aware of Aston Villa interest in Gerrard

Rangers veteran Steven Davis admits the players are aware of Aston Villa's interest in manager Steven Gerrard. Davis, who turns 37 in January, has a strong working relationship with boss Gerrard, who brought him back to the club in January 2019 from Southampton. “Unfortunately in football there are always going...
SPORTS
The Independent

Scotland beat Denmark to improve hopes of qualifying for World Cup

Scotland concluded their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F campaign with a magnificent 2-0 win over runaway section winners Denmark to clinch their place as play-off seeds.Defender John Souttar, a late call-up and playing for the first time since he was sent off against Israel three years ago, raised the roof at Hampden Park with a headed opener in the 35th minute for his first international goal.The tension was racked up after the break but the tenacious Scots already assured of second place, held the Danes at bay before striker Che Adams scored a late second to ensure Steve...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy