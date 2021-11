Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is edging closer to leaving Rangers for Aston Villa, as William Hill have suspended all betting on the former midfielder taking the vacant job. Villa sacked Dean Smith at the weekend after five losses on the spin. Smith had taken the club up to the Premier League via the play-offs and kept them in the division two years ago on the final day of the season, before improvements last season spearheaded by an electric Jack Grealish saw them soar up the table.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO