CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7sdT_0ctPR3P200
Adam Anderson Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson (19) during the Bulldogs' game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis) (Rob Davis)

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap.

Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com.

Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case report was filed by the Athens Clark County police involving 21-year-old female.

DawgNation.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

Defenses to begin in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Defense lawyers now get their turn in the murder trial of three white men for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they spotted running through their neighborhood. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday afternoon eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses. Superior Court Judge...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGAU

Evidence tossed in Hall Co poultry plant deaths?

A state court judge in Georgia has sanctioned a German company for destroying evidence in a suit over six deaths at a chicken processing plant northeast of Atlanta. Local news outlets report Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley on Friday ordered sanctions against Messer, the company that made the freezer equipment that released a cloud of nitrogen gas in a deadly Jan. 28 incident in Gainesville. She said the conduct of company employees was “shockingly unacceptable and at best is grossly negligent.”
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
39K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy