WSU prioritizes diversity, equity, inclusion

The Summer 2021 issue of the Frontier Nursing University Quarterly Bulletin features comprehensive coverage of the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. The issue approaches DEI from all angles, including a feature on Dr. Rachel Sherman, who has become a community leader and advocate for social justice and reform. Read about Dr. Kimberly Jones-Beatty’s efforts to find data-driven solutions to the maternal mortality crisis and its disproportionate impact on underserved populations. Learn more about the multitude of university-driven DEI programs and committees, as well as the ongoing work of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This issue also looks back at the 2021 Diversity Impact Conference and details the programs being funded by two newly received federal grants totaling $4,140,000. Finally, this issue of the Quarterly Bulletin highlights the involvement and leadership of FNU community members within external organizations as the university strives to be an industry leader for change.

HYDEN, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO