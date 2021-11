The strong start continued on Saturday for the Rutgers wrestling team, as it swept a quad meet for the second week in a row in Davidson, North Carolina. The Scarlet Knights (6-0, 0-0) defeated Clarion 27-10 in the first meet of the day, following it up with a 34-6 win against the host team Davidson and a 39-3 win over UT-Chattanooga. Rutgers finished the day with seven wrestlers going undefeated — with four of them doing so while wrestling in all three matches.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO