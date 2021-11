PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The New Jersey City University Gothic Knights kicked off their first-ever full men's wrestling season on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 7, with a quad meet against a trio of Division I programs in nationally ranked Rutgers University (#11), Binghamton University and Cleveland State University. This was a huge test for the squad as the Knights were the only Division III team at the quad. The Green and Gold came up short in all three matches, however, the overall experience at the Rutgers Athletic Center was a foundational day for the young NJCU program moving forward.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO