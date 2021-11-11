CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discordant associations of educational attainment with ASD and ADHD implicate a polygenic form of pleiotropy

By Ellen Verhoef
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are complex co-occurring neurodevelopmental conditions. Their genetic architectures reveal striking similarities but also differences, including strong, discordant polygenic associations with educational attainment (EA). To study genetic mechanisms that present as ASD-related positive and ADHD-related negative genetic correlations with EA, we carry out multivariable...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
