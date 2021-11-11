CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Maternal nematode infection upregulates expression of Th2/Treg and diapedesis related genes in the neonatal brain

By Nawal El Ahdab
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntestinal nematode infections common during pregnancy have recently been shown to have impacts that extend to their uninfected offspring including altered brain gene expression. If maternal immune signals reach the neonatal brain, they might alter neuroimmune development. We explored expression of genes associated with four distinct types of T cells (Th1,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Does Not Infect Human Brain Cells, Latest Study Shows

It’s been just revealed that the novel coronavirus doesn’t infect human brain cells. This is according to a new study that’s been published in the journal Cell. These new findings are raising hopes that the damage caused by the novel coronavirus might be more superficial and reversible than it’s been previously believed.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Adaptive Immune System#Brain Cell#Memory T Cell#Brain Science#Bbb#Il1
Nature.com

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and SALL4 and BMI-1 gene expression

Sal-like protein 4 transcription factor (SALL4) and B cell-specific Moloney murine leukemia virus integration site 1 (BMI-1) gene were reported to cause treatment failure and relapse in several malignancies. We aimed to evaluate the prognostic value of SALL4 and BMI-1 in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Methods. This prospective...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Novel colistin-EDTA combination for successful eradication of colistin-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae catheter-related biofilm infections

Development of an effective therapy to overcome colistin resistance in Klebsiella pneumoniae, a common pathogen causing catheter-related biofilm infections in vascular catheters, has become a serious therapeutic challenge that must be addressed urgently. Although colistin and EDTA have successful roles for eradicating biofilms, no in vitro and in vivo studies have investigated their efficacy in catheter-related biofilm infections of colistin-resistant K. pneumoniae. In this study, colistin resistance was significantly reversed in both planktonic and mature biofilms of colistin-resistant K. pneumoniae by a combination of colistin (0.25"“1Â Âµg/ml) with EDTA (12Â mg/ml). This novel colistin-EDTA combination was also demonstrated to have potent efficacy in eradicating colistin-resistant K. pneumoniae catheter-related biofilm infections, and eliminating the risk of recurrence in vivo. Furthermore, this study revealed significant therapeutic efficacy of colistin-EDTA combination in reducing bacterial load in internal organs, lowering serum creatinine, and protecting treated mice from mortality. Altered in vivo expression of different virulence genes indicate bacterial adaptive responses to survive in hostile environments under different treatments. According to these data discovered in this study, a novel colistin-EDTA combination provides favorable efficacy and safety for successful eradication of colistin-resistant K. pneumonia catheter-related biofilm infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Disturbance of phylogenetic layer-specific adaptation of human brain gene expression in Alzheimer's disease

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99760-5, published online 12 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained a formatting error in Table 2 where the Genes ADAMTS4, ADRA1D, APLNR, AQP1, CD44, DUOX1, KLK6, LRP2, NEFH, NEUROD1, PVALB, SNCG, SYT2, TDO2, and TNC were not underlined. In addition, in Table 4,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers investigate role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

When immune cells move throughout the brain, they act as the first line of defense against viruses, toxic materials and damaged neurons, rushing over to clear out them. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine have been investigating how these immune cells in the brain—microglia—relate to a gene mutation recently found in Alzheimer's disease patients. They published their findings today in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Targeted RNA Sequencing of VZV-Infected Brain Vascular Adventitial Fibroblasts Indicates That Amyloid May Be Involved in VZV Vasculopathy

Background and Objectives Compared with stroke controls, patients with varicella zoster virus (VZV) vasculopathy have increased amyloid in CSF, along with increased amylin (islet amyloid polypeptide [IAPP]) and anti-VZV antibodies. Thus, we examined the gene expression profiles of VZV-infected primary human brain vascular adventitial fibroblasts (HBVAFs), one of the initial arterial cells infected in VZV vasculopathy, to determine whether they are a potential source of amyloid that can disrupt vasculature and potentiate inflammation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Drug repurposing for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) based on gene co-expression network analysis

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is a highly contagious viral respiratory illness. This illness is spurred on by a coronavirus known as SARS-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV). SARS was first detected in Asia in late February 2003. The genome of this virus is very similar to the SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, the study of SARS-CoV disease and the identification of effective drugs to treat this disease can be new clues for the treatment of SARS-Cov-2. This study aimed to discover novel potential drugs for SARS-CoV disease in order to treating SARS-Cov-2 disease based on a novel systems biology approach. To this end, gene co-expression network analysis was applied. First, the gene co-expression network was reconstructed for 1441 genes, and then two gene modules were discovered as significant modules. Next, a list of miRNAs and transcription factors that target gene co-expression modules' genes were gathered from the valid databases, and two sub-networks formed of transcription factors and miRNAs were established. Afterward, the list of the drugs targeting obtained sub-networks' genes was retrieved from the DGIDb database, and two drug-gene and drug-TF interaction networks were reconstructed. Finally, after conducting different network analyses, we proposed five drugs, including FLUOROURACIL, CISPLATIN, SIROLIMUS, CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE, and METHYLDOPA, as candidate drugs for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus treatment. Moreover, ten miRNAs including miR-193b, miR-192, miR-215, miR-34a, miR-16, miR-16, miR-92a, miR-30a, miR-7, and miR-26b were found to be significant miRNAs in treating SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dietary valine improved growth, immunity, enzymatic activities and expression of TOR signaling cascade genes in rainbow trout, Oncorhynchus mykiss fingerlings

This study was conducted to determine the effects of dietary valine (Val) on growth, hemato-biochemical parameters, immunity,Â enzymatic activities, antioxidant status and expression of target of rapamycin (TOR) and 4E-BP genes in rainbow trout, Oncorhynchus mykiss (1.57"‰Â±"‰0.03Â g; 5.10"‰Â±"‰0.34Â cm). Six isonitrogenous (450Â gÂ kgâˆ’1) and isoenergetic (20.90Â kJ 100Â gâˆ’1, gross energy) diets were designed to represent varied Val levels (10.5, 13.0, 15.5, 18.0, 20.5 and 23.0Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 dry diet basis). Growth parameters improved significantly (P"‰<"‰0.05) with the amelioration of dietary Val level up to 18.0Â gÂ kgâˆ’1.Â Highest (P"‰<"‰0.05) body protein content was noted at 18.0Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 dietary Val. Significant differences in hematological, intestinal enzymatic activities and antioxidant parameters were noted. However, plasma variables did not show any significant differences except aspartate transaminase and uric acid. Total protein content increased significantly, while the albumin and globulin content did not show any significant (P"‰>"‰0.05) difference. Moreover expression of TOR mRNA and elF4E-binding protein (4E-BP) was observed higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) at 18.0Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 Val. On the basis of results, optimum dietary Val requirement for maximal growth of rainbow trout was determined to be 18.19Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 of dry diet, corresponding to 40.42Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 of dietary protein.
INDIA
Nature.com

Drug-drug interactions in atrial fibrillation patients receiving direct oral anticoagulants

Polypharmacy is common in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), making these patients vulnerable to the occurrence of potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs). We assessed the risk of ischemic stroke and major bleeding in the context of concomitant treatment with potential DDIs in patients with AF prescribed direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs). Using the common data model (CDM) based on an electronic health record (EHR) database, we included new users of DOACs from among patients treated for AF between January 2014 and December 2017 (n"‰="‰1938). The median age was 72Â years, and 61.8% of the patients were males, with 28.2% of the patients having a CHA2DS2-VASc score in category 0"“1, 49.4% in category 2"“3, and 22.4% in category"‰â‰¥"‰4. The CHA2DS2-VASc score was significantly associated with ischemic stroke occurrence and hospitalization for major bleeding. Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that increased risk of ischemic stroke and hospitalization for major bleeding was associated with the number of DDIs regardless of comorbidities:"‰â‰¥"‰2 DDIs was associated with ischemic stroke (OR"‰="‰18.68; 95% CI, 6.22"“55.27, P"‰<"‰0.001) and hospitalization for major bleeding (OR"‰="‰5.01; 95% CI, 1.11"“16.62, P"‰<"‰0.001). DDIs can cause reduced antithrombotic efficacy or increased risk of bleeding in AF patients prescribed DOACs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Fatigue after acquired brain injury impacts health-related quality of life: an exploratory cohort study

This study aimed to identify the consequences of fatigue, fatigability, cognitive and executive functioning, and emotional state on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in a clinical group of outpatients after acquired brain injury (ABI). This cross-sectional retrospective study included assessing outpatients at a rehabilitation clinic with WAIS-III working memory and coding subtests, and self-rating scales (Fatigue Impact Scale, Dysexecutive Questionnaire, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, and the dimension of health-related quality of life from EQ-5D-3L). The predictive variables were investigated using a binary logistic regression with HRQoL as the dependent variable. Descriptive statistics and correlations were analyzed. Participants reported a lower than average HRQoL (95%), fatigue (90%), and executive dysfunction (75%). Fatigue had a significant impact and explained 20"“33% of the variance in HRQoL with a moderate significance on depression (p"‰="‰0.579) and executive dysfunction (p"‰="‰0.555). Cognitive and executive function and emotional state showed no association with HRQoL. A lower HRQoL, as well as fatigue and cognitive and executive dysfunctions, are common after ABI, with fatigue is a partial explanation of a lower HRQoL.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study identifies thousands of novel brain-expressed gene isoforms

New research led by the University of Exeter has shed light on the complexity of gene expression in the brain by characterizing the extent of isoform diversity in the human and mouse cortex, including the identification of novel isoforms of genes involved in diseases including Alzheimer's disease, autism and schizophrenia. The research suggests that the genes expressed in our brains may produce far more proteins than previously thought.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel cytokine consisting of the p40 and EBI3 subunits suppresses experimental autoimmune arthritis via reciprocal regulation of Th17 and Treg cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The interleukin (IL)-12 cytokine family is closely related to the development of T helper cells, which are responsible for autoimmune disease enhancement or suppression. IL-12 family members are generally heterodimers and share three Î±-subunits (p35, p19, and p28) and two Î²-subunits (p40 and EBI3). However, a Î²-sheet p40 homodimer has been shown to exist and antagonize IL-12 and IL-23 signaling 1. Therefore, we assumed the existence of a p40-EBI3 heterodimer in nature and sought to investigate its role in immune regulation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identifying subtypes of depression in clinician-annotated text: a retrospective cohort study

Current criteria for depression are imprecise and do not accurately characterize its distinct clinical presentations. As a result, its diagnosis lacks clinical utility in both treatment and research settings. Data-driven efforts to refine criteria have typically focused on a limited set of symptoms that do not reflect the disorder's heterogeneity. By contrast, clinicians often write about patients in depth, creating descriptions that may better characterize depression. However, clinical text is not commonly used to this end. Here we show that clinically relevant depressive subtypes can be derived from unstructured electronic health records. Five subtypes were identified amongst 18,314 patients with depression treated at a large mental healthcare provider by using unsupervised machine learning: severe-typical, psychotic, mild-typical, agitated, and anergic-apathetic. Subtypes were used to place patients in groups for validation; groups were found to be associated with future outcomes and characteristics that were consistent with the subtypes. These associations suggest that these categorizations are actionable due to their validity with respect to disease prognosis. Moreover, they were derived with automated techniques that might theoretically be widely implemented, allowing for future analyses in more varied populations and settings. Additional research, especially with respect to treatment response, may prove useful in further evaluation.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy