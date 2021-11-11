CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Robust seed germination prediction using deep learning and RGB image data

By Yuval Nehoshtan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAchieving seed germination quality standards poses a real challenge to seed companies as they are compelled to abide by strict certification rules, while having only partial seed separation solutions at their disposal. This discrepancy results with wasteful disqualification of seed lots holding considerable amounts of good seeds and further translates to...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

