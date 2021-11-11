CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Structure of Escherichia coli cytochrome bd-II type oxidase with bound aurachin D

By Antonia Grauel
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCytochrome bd quinol:O2 oxidoreductases are respiratory terminal oxidases so far only identified in prokaryotes, including several pathogenic bacteria. Escherichia coli contains two bd oxidases of which only the bd-I type is structurally characterized. Here, we report the structure of the Escherichia coli cytochrome bd-II type oxidase with the bound inhibitor aurachin...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New type of photonic crystal structure found in longhorn beetle

A trio of researchers at Tokyo University reports evidence of a new type of photonic crystal structure in the scales of a longhorn beetle. Yuka Kobayashi, Ryosuke Ohnuki and Shinya Yoshioka have published their report in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface. Photonic crystals are periodically structured; they typically...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxidase#Cytochrome C#B595#Pmf#Microaerobic#Shigella Flexneri6
Nature.com

Identifying subtypes of depression in clinician-annotated text: a retrospective cohort study

Current criteria for depression are imprecise and do not accurately characterize its distinct clinical presentations. As a result, its diagnosis lacks clinical utility in both treatment and research settings. Data-driven efforts to refine criteria have typically focused on a limited set of symptoms that do not reflect the disorder's heterogeneity. By contrast, clinicians often write about patients in depth, creating descriptions that may better characterize depression. However, clinical text is not commonly used to this end. Here we show that clinically relevant depressive subtypes can be derived from unstructured electronic health records. Five subtypes were identified amongst 18,314 patients with depression treated at a large mental healthcare provider by using unsupervised machine learning: severe-typical, psychotic, mild-typical, agitated, and anergic-apathetic. Subtypes were used to place patients in groups for validation; groups were found to be associated with future outcomes and characteristics that were consistent with the subtypes. These associations suggest that these categorizations are actionable due to their validity with respect to disease prognosis. Moreover, they were derived with automated techniques that might theoretically be widely implemented, allowing for future analyses in more varied populations and settings. Additional research, especially with respect to treatment response, may prove useful in further evaluation.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Neural correlates of vocal initiation in the VTA/SNc of juvenile male zebra finches

Initiation and execution of complex learned vocalizations such as human speech and birdsong depend on multiple brain circuits. In songbirds, neurons in the motor cortices and basal ganglia circuitry exhibit preparatory activity before initiation of song, and that activity is thought to play an important role in successful song performance. However, it remains unknown where a start signal for song is represented in the brain and how such a signal would lead to appropriate vocal initiation. To test whether neurons in the midbrain ventral tegmental area (VTA) and substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) show activity related to song initiation, we carried out extracellular recordings of VTA/SNc single units in singing juvenile male zebra finches. We found that a subset of VTA/SNc units exhibit phasic activity precisely time-locked to the onset of the song bout, and that the activity occurred specifically at the beginning of song. These findings suggest that phasic activity in the VTA/SNc represents a start signal that triggers song vocalization.
TOKYO, JP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Nature.com

Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Wet ball milling of niobium by using ethanol, determination of the crystallite size and microstructures

This study investigates the effect of using ethanol as the process control agent during the wet ball milling of niobium (Nb). Dried nanocrystal Nb powders, of high purity, with particle sizes, ranging from 8.5 to 14.3Â nm, were synthesized by ball milling. Commercial Nb powder of particle sizes of âˆ’Â 44Â Âµm was employed by using the planetary ball mill equipped with stainless still vials with still balls in ethanol. A ball-to-powder mass ratio of 10:1 was used at a rotation speed of 400Â rpm, an interval of 15Â min with an interval break of 5Â s, and a milling time of 10Â h. The powder was dried in vacutec at a temperature of 100Â Â°C, using a speed of 15Â rpm in the vacuum of 250Â mbar at a time of approximately 653Â min. The crystal phase of the dried powders was analyzed using X-ray diffraction (XRD) with CuKÉ‘ radiation, and by modification of the Scherrer equation, a single crystallite size of 11.85Â nm was obtained. The morphology of the particles was observed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS). The XRD results show that the pure crystal sizes in nanometre (nm), which decreases as the 2Î¸ and the full width at half maximum (FWHM) increases.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sequence logic at enhancers governs a dual mechanism of endodermal organ fate induction by FOXA pioneer factors

FOXA pioneer transcription factors (TFs) associate with primed enhancers in endodermal organ precursors. Using a human stem cell model of pancreas differentiation, we here discover that only a subset of pancreatic enhancers is FOXA-primed, whereas the majority is unprimed and engages FOXA upon lineage induction. Primed enhancers are enriched for signal-dependent TF motifs and harbor abundant and strong FOXA motifs. Unprimed enhancers harbor fewer, more degenerate FOXA motifs, and FOXA recruitment to unprimed but not primed enhancers requires pancreatic TFs. Strengthening FOXA motifs at an unprimed enhancer near NKX6.1 renders FOXA recruitment pancreatic TF-independent, induces priming, and broadens the NKX6.1 expression domain. We make analogous observations about FOXA binding during hepatic and lung development. Our findings suggest a dual role for FOXA in endodermal organ development: first, FOXA facilitates signal-dependent lineage initiation via enhancer priming, and second, FOXA enforces organ cell type-specific gene expression via indirect recruitment by lineage-specific TFs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Drug-drug interactions in atrial fibrillation patients receiving direct oral anticoagulants

Polypharmacy is common in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), making these patients vulnerable to the occurrence of potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs). We assessed the risk of ischemic stroke and major bleeding in the context of concomitant treatment with potential DDIs in patients with AF prescribed direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs). Using the common data model (CDM) based on an electronic health record (EHR) database, we included new users of DOACs from among patients treated for AF between January 2014 and December 2017 (n"‰="‰1938). The median age was 72Â years, and 61.8% of the patients were males, with 28.2% of the patients having a CHA2DS2-VASc score in category 0"“1, 49.4% in category 2"“3, and 22.4% in category"‰â‰¥"‰4. The CHA2DS2-VASc score was significantly associated with ischemic stroke occurrence and hospitalization for major bleeding. Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that increased risk of ischemic stroke and hospitalization for major bleeding was associated with the number of DDIs regardless of comorbidities:"‰â‰¥"‰2 DDIs was associated with ischemic stroke (OR"‰="‰18.68; 95% CI, 6.22"“55.27, P"‰<"‰0.001) and hospitalization for major bleeding (OR"‰="‰5.01; 95% CI, 1.11"“16.62, P"‰<"‰0.001). DDIs can cause reduced antithrombotic efficacy or increased risk of bleeding in AF patients prescribed DOACs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Measuring the photoelectron emission delay in the molecular frame

How long does it take to emit an electron from an atom? This question has intrigued scientists for decades. As such emission times are in the attosecond regime, the advent of attosecond metrology using ultrashort and intense lasers has re-triggered strong interest on the topic from an experimental standpoint. Here, we present an approach to measure such emission delays, which does not require attosecond light pulses, and works without the presence of superimposed infrared laser fields. We instead extract the emission delay from the interference pattern generated as the emitted photoelectron is diffracted by the parent ion's potential. Targeting core electrons in CO, we measured a 2d map of photoelectron emission delays in the molecular frame over a wide range of electron energies. The emission times depend drastically on the photoelectrons' emission directions in the molecular frame and exhibit characteristic changes along the shape resonance of the molecule.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Magnetic composite of Î³-FeO hollow sphere and palladium doped nitrogen-rich mesoporous carbon as a recoverable catalyst for C"“C coupling reactions

In this article, palladated-magnetic nitrogen doped porous carbon was prepared from nano magnetic Î³-Fe2O3 hollow sphere (h-Fe2O3) with high specific surface area and pore volume. To the purpose, initially h-Fe2O3 was prepared and covered with glucose via hydrothermal treatment with subsequent polymerization of organic shell. The polymerization of melamine-resorcinol"“formaldehyde (MRF) was achieved in the presence of Cl-functionalized glucose coated h-Fe2O3 (h-Fe2O3@glu-MRF). Next, the prepared magnetic core"“shell hollow sphere was palladated followed by carbonization to yield Pd@h-Fe2O3@C introducing more pores in its structure. The resulted compound, Pd@h-Fe2O3@C, was fully characterized, showing that carbonization process expressively increased the specific surface area. The resulted Pd@h-Fe2O3@C was successfully used for promoting C"“C coupling reactions under mild reaction conditions as a heterogeneous catalyst and its activity was compared with some prepared control catalysts. This novel catalyst was magnetically separated simply by a magnet bar and recycled and reused at least in five consecutive runs, without considerable loss of its activity. It is note mentioning that, high recyclability with low Pd leaching are another gains of this protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Light-stimulus intensity modulates startle reflex habituation in larval zebrafish

The startle reflex in larval zebrafish describes a C-bend of the body occurring in response to sudden, unexpected, stimuli of different sensory modalities. Alterations in the startle reflex habituation (SRH) have been reported in various human and animal models of neurological and psychiatric conditions and are hence considered an important behavioural marker of neurophysiological function. The amplitude, offset and decay constant of the auditory SRH in larval zebrafish have recently been characterised, revealing that the measures are affected by variation in vibratory frequency, intensity, and interstimulus-interval. Currently, no study provides a model-based analysis of the effect of physical properties of light stimuli on the visual SRH. This study assessed the effect of incremental light-stimulus intensity on the SRH of larval zebrafish through a repeated-measures design. Their total locomotor responses were normalised for the time factor, based on the behaviour of a (non-stimulated) control group. A linear regression indicated that light intensity positively predicts locomotor responses due to larger SRH decay constants and offsets. The conclusions of this study provide important insights as to the effect of light properties on the SRH in larval zebrafish. Our methodology and findings constitute a relevant reference framework for further investigation in translational neurophysiological research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Leaf nodule endosymbiotic Burkholderia confer targeted allelopathy to their Psychotria hosts

After a century of investigations, the function of the obligate betaproteobacterial endosymbionts accommodated in leaf nodules of tropical Rubiaceae remained enigmatic. We report that the Î±-d-glucose analogue (+)-streptol, systemically supplied by mature Ca. Burkholderia kirkii nodules to their Psychotria hosts, exhibits potent and selective root growth inhibiting activity. We provide compelling evidence that (+)-streptol specifically affects meristematic root cells transitioning to anisotropic elongation by disrupting cell wall organization in a mechanism of action that is distinct from canonical cellulose biosynthesis inhibitors. We observed no inhibitory or cytotoxic effects on organisms other than seed plants, further suggesting (+)-streptol as a bona fide allelochemical. We propose that the suppression of growth of plant competitors is a major driver of the formation and maintenance of the Psychotria"“Burkholderia association. In addition to potential agricultural applications as a herbicidal agent, (+)-streptol might also prove useful to dissect plant cell and organ growth processes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Strong-field coherent control of isolated attosecond pulse generation

Attosecond science promises to reveal the most fundamental electronic dynamics occurring in matter and it can develop further by meeting two linked technological goals related to high-order harmonic sources: improved spectral tunability (allowing selectivity in addressing electronic transitions) and higher photon flux (permitting to measure low cross-section processes). New developments come through parametric waveform synthesis, which provides control over the shape of field transients, enabling the creation of highly-tunable isolated attosecond pulses via high-harmonic generation. Here we demonstrate that the first goal is fulfilled since central energy, spectral bandwidth/shape and temporal duration of isolated attosecond pulses can be controlled by shaping the laser waveform via two key parameters: the relative-phase between two halves of the multi-octave spanning spectrum, and the overall carrier-envelope phase. These results not only promise to expand the experimental possibilities in attosecond science, but also demonstrate coherent strong-field control of free-electron trajectories using tailored optical waveforms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatiotemporal dynamics of a glioma immune interaction model

We report a mathematical model which depicts the spatiotemporal dynamics of glioma cells, macrophages, cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes, immuno-suppressive cytokine TGF-Î² and immuno-stimulatory cytokine IFN-Î³ through a system of five coupled reaction-diffusion equations. We performed local stability analysis of the biologically based mathematical model for the growth of glioma cell population and their environment. The presented stability analysis of the model system demonstrates that the temporally stable positive interior steady state remains stable under the small inhomogeneous spatiotemporal perturbations. The irregular spatiotemporal dynamics of gliomas, macrophages and cytotoxic T-lymphocytes are discussed extensively and some numerical simulations are presented. Performed some numerical simulations in both one and two dimensional spaces. The occurrence of heterogeneous pattern formation of the system has both biological and mathematical implications and the concepts of glioma cell progression and invasion are considered. Simulation of the model shows that by increasing the value of time, the glioma cell population, macrophages and cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes spread throughout the domain.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy