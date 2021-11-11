DPP promotes odontogenic differentiation of DPSCs through NF-ÎºB signaling
Dentin phosphophoryn synthesized and processed predominantly by the odontoblasts, functions as both structural and signaling protein. Mechanistic studies revealed that DPP stimulation of DPSCs positively impacted the differentiation of DPSCs into functional odontoblasts. Results show that NF-ÎºB signaling and transcriptional activation of genes involved in odontoblast differentiation were influenced by DPP...www.nature.com
