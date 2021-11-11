CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NW Illinois News

By Angelica Saylo Pilo
nwillinoisnews.com
 6 days ago

Four roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61062 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. 23 roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61021 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. By...

nwillinoisnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

Saying Illinois could become the epicenter of a “clean transportation revolution,” Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act during a visit to the Rockford region. Pritzker signed the law championed by Illinois state Rep. Dave Vella and state Sen. Steve Stadelman during a visit...
POLITICS
wglt.org

Jelani Day's phone has been found

A missing piece in the Jelani Day death investigation has been found. The LaSalle County Sheriff's department confirmed to WGLT that Day's cell phone has been located. Sheriff Adam Diss said the phone is being sent to the FBI for "further forensic analysis." Day, an Illinois State graduate student, was...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

DOWNLOAD THE HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC NEWS AND WEATHER APP

We’re all about being local. Our app delivers news, sports and weather focused on Peoria and Bloomington, Illinois. You’ll also get breaking news push notifications and coverage as well as severe weather information you need to know. The Heart of Illinois news app also offers school closings, live streaming newscast videos as well as live streaming breaking news and weather events as warranted.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
nwillinoisnews.com

Germantown Hills' Stoller salutes veterans who have 'fought and sacrificed'

Illinois state Sen. Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills), like many, took a moment on Veteran’s Day to salute the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. “Today, we celebrate and give thanks for the brave men and women of our armed forces who answered the call to serve and defend our nation,” Stoller posted on Facebook. “Our country's veterans have fought and sacrificed to protect our freedoms. These Americans are the truest definition of heroes.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign teenager accused of assembling, selling ‘ghost guns’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign County prosecutors are set to try their first case involving “ghost guns” after a teenager was accused of assembling and selling them. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said her office believes 18-year-old Keyon McLaurin was manufacturing guns from parts out of his home in Champaign. “Ghost guns” are homebuilt guns, […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
nwillinoisnews.com

Freeport: one patent granted in 2020

There was one patent granted in Freeport in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is no different from the year before. The patent was for an ex situ ferrate generation. The earliest patent filed which was granted in November belonged to James Mueller who filed...
FREEPORT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Nw Illinois News#Galena
nwillinoisnews.com

Q4 2020 Recap: Parolees in Albany convicted of crimes involving alcohol

An offender convicted of a crime involving alcohol released on parole in Albany during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the NW Illinois News. The released offender was a man. He was convicted in 2018 when he was 52. Under state law,...
ALBANY, IL
nwillinoisnews.com

Q4 2020 Recap: Parolees in Apple River convicted of property crimes

An offender convicted of a property crime released on parole in Apple River during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the NW Illinois News. The released offender was a man. He was convicted in 2019 when he was 19. Under state law,...
APPLE RIVER, IL
WSPY NEWS

Authorities Have Jelani Day’s Cell Phone

A new development has occurred in the death of Illinois State University grad student Jelani Day of Danville. Three months after Day’s disappearance, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has said his phone has been found and is being delivered for forensic analysis. That analysis could include Day’s location, movement, calls placed or received from people, and the content of those calls, social media, or texts as examples.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
News Break
Politics
foxillinois.com

Hundreds of turkeys for Urbana School District families

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Dozens of Urbana School District families will be gifted with a turkey for Thanksgiving. The school district is teaming up with Stone Creek Church and The University of Illinois Office of Volunteer Programs to give away 300 turkeys. Families will also receive a Meijer gift card.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Man jailed for alleged kidnapping of Ohio girl found safe in Illinois

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – (25 News/WOIO) – Details continue to unfold concerning the alleged kidnapping and abduction of a five-year-old girl from Jackson Township, Ohio found safe in Illinois. The alleged kidnapper, Jonathan Lee Stinnett, is under arrest and in custody, according to Jackson Township police. Authorities say the girl...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/21)

(CHICAGO) Governor J.B. Pritzker says any school vaccination mandate in Illinois must go through the State General Assembly, somewhat of a surprise to many around the state. With the vaccine rollout for 5 to 11 year old’s quickly approaching, the state announced yesterday that no vaccine requirement will be put into place at this time, but that probably won’t last forever. While some states are requiring the youth vaccinations for various age groups, others are requiring teen athletes and after-school program participants to get vaccinated. Other states are banning the COVID-19 vaccinations for youngsters and even those in college. The Governor and state health officials say there are several variables to consider, such as hospitalizations and vaccinations.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/4/21)

(CHICAGO) A former Democratic leader in the Illinois House of Representatives pleaded guilty yesterday in a bribery scheme that cost him his political career and could send him to prison for 20 years. Luis Arroyo entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Chicago to one count of depriving the public of his honest services through a scam that involved popular but technically legal “sweepstakes” games. The so-called blind plea could land the 67 year old Chicago Democrat a lengthy prison term and cost him a $250,000 fine. The sentencing has been set for February 18th. Arroyo was charged by federal prosecutors in October 2019.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS

(CHICAGO) Governor J.B. Pritzker and a group of Illinois officials are back in Illinois after their overseas trip to London and a visit to the climate summit in Scotland. The Governor made a few appearances at Veterans Day events yesterday in Chicago. Plus he also yesterday attended the grand opening of the James Hardie Industries’ new Chicago headquarters to promote manufacturing investment in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy