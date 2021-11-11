NW Illinois News

(CHICAGO) Governor J.B. Pritzker says any school vaccination mandate in Illinois must go through the State General Assembly, somewhat of a surprise to many around the state. With the vaccine rollout for 5 to 11 year old’s quickly approaching, the state announced yesterday that no vaccine requirement will be put into place at this time, but that probably won’t last forever. While some states are requiring the youth vaccinations for various age groups, others are requiring teen athletes and after-school program participants to get vaccinated. Other states are banning the COVID-19 vaccinations for youngsters and even those in college. The Governor and state health officials say there are several variables to consider, such as hospitalizations and vaccinations.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO