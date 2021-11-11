CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan says sorry to court for forgetting book discussions

By JILL LAWLESS
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtfEI_0ctPLOmc00
Britain Meghan Lawsuit FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. The Duchess of Sussex has apologized for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of a sympathetic book about her and Prince Harry. The former Meghan Markle sued a U.K. newspaper for publishing a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) (Craig Ruttle)

LONDON — (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex has apologized for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of a sympathetic book about her and Prince Harry.

The former Meghan Markle is embroiled in legal action in London over a newspaper’s publication of portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage to Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

She sued the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website for breach of privacy and copyright. A High Court judge ruled in her favor in February, saying publication of the letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.”

Publisher Associated Newspapers is trying to overturn that decision at the Court of Appeal. The publisher argues that Meghan wrote the letter knowing it might be published and made private information public by cooperating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of “Finding Freedom.”

The duchess’ lawyers have previously denied that she or Harry collaborated with the authors. But the couple’s former communications director, Jason Knauf, said in evidence to the court that he gave the writers information, and discussed it with Harry and Meghan.

In a witness statement, Knauf said the book was “discussed directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email.” Emails released as part of Knauf’s statement showed he also emailed Harry to discuss the book and to say he would meet the authors.

Knauf said Harry replied: “I totally agree that we have to be able to say we didn’t have anything to do with it. Equally, you giving the right context and background to them would help get some truths out there.”

In a witness statement made public on Wednesday, Meghan accepted “that Mr. Knauf did provide some information to the authors for the book and that he did so with my knowledge, for a meeting that he planned for with the authors in his capacity as communications secretary.” She added that “the extent of the information he shared is unknown to me.”

The duchess said she did not remember the discussions with Knauf when she gave evidence earlier in the case, “and I apologize to the court for the fact that I had not remembered these exchanges at the time.”

“I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or the court,” she said.

Associated Newspapers says Knauf’s evidence also undermines Meghan’s claim that she did not intend the letter to be seen by anyone but her father.

In his witness statement, Knauf said the duchess “asked me to review the text of the letter, saying ‘obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked.’”

Knauf said Meghan asked whether she should address her father in the letter as “Daddy,” adding that “in the unfortunate event that it leaked, it would pull at the heartstrings.”

In her own written evidence, Meghan, 40, said she had not believed that her father “would sell or leak the letter, primarily because it would not put him in a good light.”

“To be clear, I did not want any of it to be published, and wanted to ensure that the risk of it being manipulated or misleadingly edited was minimized, were it to be exploited,” she said.

The appeal hearing is scheduled to continue Thursday, with a ruling due at a later date.

Meghan, a former star of the American TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Meghan and Harry announced in early 2020 that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Demanding Prince Harry Get Paternity Test As Proof Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Every week, there seems to be more drama and breaking news about the royal family, and it’s shown no sign of stopping. Last year, one tabloid alleged Meghan Markle was pressuring Prince Harry to get a DNA test because she didn’t think Prince Charles was his real father. Gossip Cop is looking back at the narrative to see just how much of it was true.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Mailonline#High Court#Associated Newspapers#The Court Of Appeal
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II's REAL Health Status Revealed By Boris Johnson: Is She Okay?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke his silence on Queen Elizabeth II's health scare amid cancer and death rumors. Queen Elizabeth II now has a growing list of missed engagements ever since she spent a night at a hospital in London. The monarch - as dedicated as she has always been - tried to return to the spotlight despite her doctor's advice to rest for weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meghan Markle's text exchanges: What we learned from the Duchess of Sussex’s newly released lawsuit docs

Meghan Markle said her husband Prince Harry faced "constant berating" from members of the royal family over her estranged father Thomas Markle. She made the claims in texts and emails released by London’s Court of Appeal on Friday. The messages were released as a result of the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit against Associated Newspaper Limited, publisher of MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Sand Hills Express

Meghan apologizes to U.K. court, but says no “intention to mislead”

London — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made an appearance in honor of U.S. veterans on Wednesday, attending the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York. Their appearance came as the Duchess remains locked in a legal dispute with the publisher of a U.K. tabloid, the Mail on Sunday. Meghan has now apologized for forgetting conversations she had with an aide that could now be used against her in the case, though she insists she had no “intention to mislead” the court.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Forget’ to Tell a U.K. Court Anything Else?

Wednesday night saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in full glamor mode. Arriving at a veterans’ gala in New York, she sparkled in a bespoke red Carolina Herrera gown and tens of thousands of dollars worth of gems, including Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet from Cartier, according to a report in the Daily Mail.
TENNIS
People

Meghan Markle Sits Down with Ellen DeGeneres in Surprise Interview!

Surprise! Meghan Markle is making her debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Duchess of Sussex will appear on the talk show Thursday, and a sneak peek of her chat with DeGeneres released Wednesday shows Meghan reminiscing about going on auditions on the same Warner Bros. lot when she worked as an actress before meeting Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
48K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy