Fortinet Takes Concrete Action on Environmental Sustainability and Commits to Transparent Disclosure on its Contribution to Climate Change Mitigation. “Fortinet has led every evolution of cybersecurity innovation over the past two decades. Innovation that drives environmental sustainability is also core to our efforts to making the world a safe and sustainable place to live and work. We believe it is our corporate responsibility to continue to reduce the environmental footprint of our products and continue to adopt responsible approaches in our daily operations. The announcement of our 2030 net-zero target and our new net-zero corporate headquarters are concrete proof points of our commitment.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO