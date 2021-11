The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns both enter their Week 10 head-to-head in Foxborough at 5-4 on the season and are in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Given that they are dead even on the year to this point, this is naturally a big matchup not only to see who is able to move to 6-4, but the one who does will also own what could be a pivotal tiebreaker. The Patriots come into this contest winners of three straight and are fresh off a convincing victory over the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Cleveland pulled off an eye-opening win over the Bengals in Cincinnati where the offense dropped 41 points.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO