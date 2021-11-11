CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Antonio Rudiger Moving Closer to Leaving Chelsea on Free Transfer

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Antonio Rudiger is getting closer to leaving Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract next summer and is yet to pen an extension with the European champions.

Rudiger wants a new offer in excess of £200,000-a-week, while the club aren't prepared to meet his demands as it stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SApT0_0ctPKHM400
IMAGO / PanoramiC

He has attracted interest from a whole host of European clubs. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG have been linked with the German.

And as per the Telegraph, there is a 'growing feeling' at Stamford Bridge that the central defender will leave on a free transfer.

'No progress' has been made on finalising a new deal between Chelsea and Rudiger.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already offered £140,000-a-week but Rudiger rejected the offer due to it not meeting his wishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfCxb_0ctPKHM400
IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea have several contract situations on their hands at the back. Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the season as well.

Christensen's deal is being worked on however there has been issues in recent weeks. While 'there is no panic' over the futures of Azpilicueta and Silva.

Tuchel will be hoping to tie down several of his defensive backline otherwise he will need to dip into the transfer market to find suitable replacements.

More Chelsea Coverage

