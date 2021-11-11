ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Larry Hoover Jr. Urges Drake To Squash Beef With Ye FKA Kanye West

By D.L. Chandler
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvf8C_0ctPKCwR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eCNR_0ctPKCwR00

Source: Larry Hoover Jr. / @larryhooverjr_


Ye , the artist (in the truest sense of the word) formerly known as Kanye West , has been all the buzz across news publications and social media after his freewheeling appearance on Drink Champs
. Shortly after making an appeal to squash beef with Drake alongside J Prince , Larry Hoover Jr. is asking the same of the Canadian superstar.

In an exclusive chat presented by TMZ , Larry Hoover Jr., the son of the founder of the Chicago Gangster Disciples gang, made an open plea to Drake to join together with Ye for a benefit concert in order to aid efforts to free the elder Hoover from prison.

Hoover Sr. is serving six life sentences in connection to a variety of crimes during his heyday as a leading member of the Gangster Disciples. Further, authorities allege that Hoover Sr. continued to run the operation from prison but he’s reportedly broken ties with the gang and is demanding freedom.

As the outlet notes, there is an upcoming Free Larry Hoover in Los Angeles on December 7, and the aim is the have the two superstars performing at the event and working behind the scenes on efforts to bring Hoover Sr. home.

Hoover Jr. appeared on Ye’s DONDA album in an extended outro skit explaining how he’s been without his father in his physical space his entire life and now that he is himself a father, Hoover Jr. wants an opportunity to have his father get to know his grandchildren and connect with the community that continues to embrace him.

Photo: Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Drake Not Interested In Kanye West's Offer To Squash Their Beef While Dealing With The Aftermath Of The Deadly 'Astroworld' Festival: Source

Drake isn't interested in Kanye West's olive branch while he deals with the aftermath of the deadly Astroworld Festival. Drake performed alongside Travis Scott just moments before the crowd surge at the "goosebumps" artist's Houston music festival turned deadly on Friday, November 5. Only days later, West decided to publicly invite his longtime musical nemesis to appear as his "special guest" at an event next month.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Larry Hoover Jr. Says Ye and Drake Have The Power To Free His Father

The war of words between Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake has gone from their respective albums to being aired out on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast. All in all, while their cold war has sparked up the competitive fire in hip-hop, the son of a famous Chicago gangster wants them to forego their egos and use their power to help free Larry Hoover.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Drake Not Entertaining Kanye West's Offer To Squash Beef, Too Focused On Astroworld Tragedy

Drake is not entertaining Kanye West's offer to squash their beef at a live event – at least not right now. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell Radar that the Toronto hitmaker – who performed alongside Travis Scott just moments before the latter's Houston music festival turned deadly last Friday – is too focused on the Astroworld tragedy to accept or reject Ye's olive branch.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Kanye
Person
J Prince
Person
Drake
hypebeast.com

Kanye and Drake Set to Perform Together for Free Larry Hoover Concert

Following a peace offering video from Ye last week in which he invited Drake to perform with him at the upcoming Free Larry Hoover Concert, Kanye West posted a picture on Instagram of himself, Drake and J Prince in front of Drake’s Toronto estate with a dove emoji caption, signaling the end of the two artist’s longstanding feud.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Squash#Drink Champs#Canadian#Donda
Complex

Kanye West and Drake Squash Beef, Share Posts From Rapper’s Toronto Mansion

The latest chapter in the Kanye West and Drake beef has come to an end. Both rappers took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce their reconciliation, as Ye posted a picture of the two together. Drake and Kanye then followed it up with a video of Dave Chappelle speaking inside the Certified Lover Boy’s Toronto mansion about the two artist’s putting their differences aside. “Make some noise for Kanye and Drake and make some noise for our reconciliation,” Chappelle can be heard saying in a clip Ye posted to his IG Stories.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.1. The Wiz

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Young Dolph Killed In His Hometown

Young Dolph Killed In His Hometown   Sad day in Hip Hop today with the news that Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed this afternoon outside of one of his favorite cookie shops.   The ‘King Of Memphis’ rapper whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr.,36, was reportedly picking up cookies for his […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon, Father Of 7, Explains Why He ‘Raised His Hand’ After Saweetie Says She ‘Wants Babies’

Nick Cannon playfully responded to one of Saweetie’s tweets, where she said that she wanted to have kids, but the comedian said he was misunderstood!. Nick Cannon was just messing around when he responded to Saweetie’s tweet where she said she wanted babies! The 41-year-old comedian and father of seven explained that it was just a bit of fun, when he shared a series of emojis, including one where he had a hand raised, to the 28-year-old rapper’s tweet. He explained that it was just a joke during the Monday November 8 episode of his talk show!
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What is Shaunie O'Neal and fiancé Keion Henderson's age difference?

Basketball Wives alum Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson have announced they are engaged. Henderson popped the question last week with the couple announcing the news exclusively with PEOPLE yesterday (16 November). As news of their engagement is shared online, some are curious to know reality star Shaunie O’Neal’s fiancé...
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

61
Followers
264
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy