Paramount+ to put on Happy Face with help from The Good Wife creators

More than 10 years after the cult comedy wrapped its two-season run, Starz is finally serving up more Party Down.
The series, which follows an eccentric team of caterers in Los Angeles, will return for a six-episode event, with Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally all set to reprise their original roles. Lizzy Caplan, unfortunately, will not be returning; our sister site Deadline reports that scheduling conflicts with her upcoming Fatal Attraction series prevented her from joining the revival, which is expected to begin production in early 2022.
“After more than 10 years, we’re excited...
