Paramount+ to put on Happy Face with help from The Good Wife creators

“And Just Like That,” the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City,” is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes of the 10-episode season will then release one at a time on subsequent Thursdays. “And Just Like That” follows a new chapter in the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to navigate complicated New York City lives, love and careers — now in their 50s. The series, which is still in production in New York, also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker,...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO