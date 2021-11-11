Channel 4, STV Studios investigate whale deaths

Netflix has struck a renewed long-term agreement with UK production facility Shepperton Studios. The site’s owner, Pinewood Group, also announced today that the site will be significantly expanded, with the new development totalling approximately 1 million sq ft of new production accommodation, and comprising 17 additional sound stages, adding to the 14 that already exist. Construction is set to be completed by 2023. The two parties did not disclose how much of the facility Netflix will occupy exclusively, but did confirm it will not be the entire studio. The UK continues to experience a boom in production and there are numerous studio projects...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO