HBO Max renews The Hype, Selena + Chef

Following the final episodes of season 2 dropping today, can you expect a Love Life season 3 renewal to happen at HBO Max? Is that something worth crossing your fingers for?. As always within articles like these, we begin with the facts: For the time being, there is no confirmation that the show will be coming back for more. However, we still remain rather hopeful that it will. While romantic comedies are as long-lasting a genre as you’re going to find, there aren’t all that many shows that dive into these stories quite like Love Life. It also has a rather unique way in which it approaches the anthology format. The first season focused primarily on Anna Kendrick, whereas season shifted over to The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper. If there is a season 3, we imagine that we’ll see the same thing happen all over again. This does allow the format to stay fresh, and with the right actors on board, it can also find a new audience one season after the next.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO