Start Winning In Seconds

The Brooklyn Nets faced a big challenge on Tuesday night, trying to beat the best team in the NBA right now. The Golden State Warriors landed in Brooklyn set to make a statement and left the Barclays Center with a 117-99 win. Stephen Curry went off once again, scoring 37...
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Rowing Blazers and the NBA are back with another round of collaborations for fans to rep their favorite brands. Following their initial limited-edition capsule collection launched earlier this year, the next collection is slated to feature six famed teams from the league. The capsule will consist of apparel and accessories...
Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
MERCED, Calif. – A week of home cooking and games inside Warrior Arena has quickly ended, as the Warriors shift their season to the road, beginning a four-game road trip Wednesday at UC Merced. A first-quarter filled with mistakes slowed Jessup down, but they would eventually turn on the gas to pick up a 60-47 victory.
The San Benito Greyhounds earned their second shutout victory in a row against the Brownsville Rivera Raiders on Thursday, Oct. 28. The ’Hounds defeated the Raiders 50-0 in their penultimate game of the regular season. On offense, the ’Hounds experimented with their passing attack in this game. Sophomore Atticus De...
After a tough season last year of missed games, postponed games, and missed practices due to COVID-19, head coach Keitha Adams of the Women’s Basketball Program at Wichita State University said she and her players are fired up for a new season of basketball this year. “I think we went...
Ripley – Pontotoc scored 27 unanswered points in the game, forced four turnovers in the second half, including a blocked punt by senior Dakota Walker, to help the Warriors to a 27-7 win last Friday night. The win lifted Pontotoc to its second-straight Division 2-4A title. “I couldn’t be more...
A year ago, the University of New Mexico football team called Las Vegas, Nev., home. Now, the Lobos get to entertain their gracious hosts who allowed the Lobos to play at Sam Boyd Stadium, UNLV’s former home before Allegiant Stadium was built for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The game starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at University Stadium.
POND CREEK — Pond Creek-Hunter punctuated an up-and-down season with a win Thursday night, 32-12, over Cherokee behind a pair of touchdown runs by Cole Mitchell. The win secures a second-place finish for the Panthers, with their lone loss coming to the B-2 district champions. With the loss, Cherokee falls to 3-7 on the season, but will be able to secure the No. 4 spot in the final district standings if Ringwood defeats Kremlin-Hillsdale on Friday.
It happened again. Another under-manned team came into Rupp Arena and decided that missing 3-pointers wasn’t going to be an option. Miles College hit Kentucky in the teeth from the moment the ball went up on Friday night. The Golden Bears held a 46-39 halftime advantage and went 11-15 from beyond the arc. Panic quickly engulfed the Big Blue Nation.
PONTOTOC- It took 48 minutes plus two overtimes, but the Pontotoc Warriors advanced Friday with a 35-34 win over Gentry in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Andru Berry plowed into the endzone on 4th and goal on the first possession of the second overtime period, his fourth rushing touchdown of the night. Eddie Nolasco booted through the extra point to put the Warriors up 35-28. Gentry then answered in two plays, with quarterback Troy Griffin scoring on a 5-yard run to make it 35-34. The Rams elected to try for the win on a two-point conversion. Griffin rolled out, but he was run down and sacked by senior defensive end Justin Woods to end the game.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mantel is beginning to get crowded. On Thursday he was named the recipient of the National League's Silver Slugger, beating out the rest of the league's shortstops for the honor. The 22-year-old has now won the award in back-to-back years making him the fifth player under the age of 23 to claim it twice.
For the second straight game, Notre Dame (2-0) was somewhat sluggish early and WIU (0-1) battled to keep the contest close. But another strong second-half performance led to a 76-50 Irish victory in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Freshman point guard Olivia Miles paced the Irish with 16...
There were no surprises Sunday on the final day of the 33rd Dow Tennis Classic at the Greater Midland Tennis Center as No. 1 seed Madison Brengle defeated unseeded challenger Robin Anderson, 6-2, 6-4, in a match between two Americans. It was Brengle’s second championship win in Midland, having won...
The South Georgia State College Hawks took advantage of strong shooting and their trademark defensive pressure Saturday afternoon to cruise to a 131-34 victory over Reinhardt University Reserve (RUR). Six SGSC players scored in double figures, led by Carlos Hart’s 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one...
An outstanding second-half effort lifted Rose-Hulman to a 72-58 victory over potential — perennial? — NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament participant Albion in the Engineers’ regular-season opener Wednesday night in Hulbert Arena. “I think [the Britons] are still trying to find an identity [after losing a key player from...
