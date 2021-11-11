Start Winning In Seconds

PONTOTOC- It took 48 minutes plus two overtimes, but the Pontotoc Warriors advanced Friday with a 35-34 win over Gentry in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Andru Berry plowed into the endzone on 4th and goal on the first possession of the second overtime period, his fourth rushing touchdown of the night. Eddie Nolasco booted through the extra point to put the Warriors up 35-28. Gentry then answered in two plays, with quarterback Troy Griffin scoring on a 5-yard run to make it 35-34. The Rams elected to try for the win on a two-point conversion. Griffin rolled out, but he was run down and sacked by senior defensive end Justin Woods to end the game.

PONTOTOC, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO