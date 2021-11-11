Dr.Raja Thangappan, Strategic Partner of LICEO College of Medicine, Cagayan de Oro, Philippines received the International Glory Award 2021

Instadose Pharma Announces Instadose Canada has Established a Strategic Joint Venture Partner in India Strengthening its Global Distribution Platform. CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp (Canada) ('Instadose Canada', 'Instadose' or the 'Company'), has executed a joint venture agreement (the 'India JV Agreement') with its strategic partner, Sanctum Healthcare Remedies Private Limited (the 'India JV Partner') to grow, cultivate, process, produce, export, and sell Medicinal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Oil to Europe through Instadose's Global Distribution Platform. 'Our partnership in India is a strategic pillar to Instadose's Global Distribution Platform as Indian states such as Uttarakhand legalize Medical Cannabis' commented Grant Sanders, Chairman of Instadose. 'With a population of approximately 1.4 billion and a growing middle class, the potential for Medicinal Cannabis in India is substantial', said Mr. Sanders.
Comments / 0