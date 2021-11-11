Dr.Raja Thangappan, Strategic Partner of LICEO College of Medicine, Cagayan de Oro, Philippines received the International Glory Award 2021

I look forward to deepening our cooperation to promote economic prosperity, security, human rights, and democracy in the region. Secretary Antony J. Blinken will visit Kenya November 17-18, where he will meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo to discuss the partnership between the governments of the United States and Kenya. The United States and Kenya partner on multiple global priorities, including ending the COVID pandemic and investing in health, addressing the climate crisis, building a more inclusive global economy, and strengthening democracy and respect for human rights. In addition, the United States and Kenya are working together to address regional priorities, particularly ending the crisis in Ethiopia, fighting terrorism in Somalia, and restoring the civilian-led transition in Sudan.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO