Do you suspect child abuse or neglect? Here's how to report it

Five months have passed since the mysterious disappearance of Summer Wells from Hawkins County, Tennessee, and investigators appear to be no closer to finding out what happened to the five-year-old girl.Despite hundreds of tips pouring in from the public, a $40,000 reward for information and attempts to locate the driver of a red pickup truck spotted in the area at the time, the search seemed like it hit a wall.Then, the case came back into the spotlight on Saturday when Summer’s father was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Donald Wells was spotted by an officer driving a white...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO