Steelers second year wide out Chase Claypool has had some tough sledding seven games into the year. He has battled some injuries, and some tougher matchups which in turn has made his numbers suffer. Over the first seven games of the 2021 season Claypool has amassed 26 receptions, 403 yards, and just one touchdown. He averages 3.7 receptions, 57.6 yards, and 0.14 touchdowns per game. While Claypool can certainly surpass his rookie totals for catches and yards in a season, he is no where near his scoring output from 2020.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO