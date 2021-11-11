Nick Cannon reveals 'favourite baby mama'

From Mimi and Ty reuniting in Aruba to Kelly Price and her beau celebrating an important anniversary, there was plenty of love to go around this week. While we love to see Bey and Jay and all of our favorite couples (aka, the usual suspects in love and marriage), there were some fresh, low-key faces showing love to one another this week that we’re excited to share in our weekly roundup of Black love and happiness. Twenties actress Jonica T. Gibbs and girlfriend Sydnee Washington got cozy and cute for the ‘gram, as did a ready to pop Sydel Curry and husband Damion Lee in a heartwarming maternity shoot. But nothing could beat the warm fuzzies we felt seeing Mimi Faust and Ty Young vacation together in Aruba for Young’s birthday, looking very much in love following their recent split.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO