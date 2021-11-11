CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Nick Cannon reveals 'favourite baby mama'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The 'Wild 'N Out' star - who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, four, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion, four months, with Abby De...

Jhamika Dadebey
4d ago

I don't care how much money you have It's sad that you want to plant the seeds and not be in a commitment. Too many children growing up without both parents In a household together.

Mary Milton
4d ago

If you can afford them, and be there to help raise them, have as many as you want! However, dang, stop shoving it down our throats...

James Rearick
4d ago

might be able to afford having them but your kids will never bond with you unless you flash the cash & they want something

