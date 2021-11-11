CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets Q&A: Dog owner worried about mushrooms in her lawn

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR JOAN — I just picked a mushroom out of my lawn. I have two beagles that eat everything. Is this a dangerous one? They are coming out everywhere!. Anything nontoxic to get rid of them if they are bad ones?. Sharon Stevens, Newark, California. DEAR SHARON: When it...

Every pet owner should have this list of toxic foods that are harmful to dogs

You share a lot with your dog — playtime bonding sessions at the park, cuddle time on the sofa, and more — so it’s only natural to want to share a snack or two. While some people food is perfectly safe for your pup, there are also numerous human foods that are toxic to dogs you should know about.
The best gifts for spoiling pets and their owners

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Not everyone has time to shop around and look for the newest items on the market that could appeal to the loved ones and colleagues on their gift-giving lists. (Or for themselves, because let’s be honest, we look at holiday gift guides and deals for ourselves just as much as for others.)
Pet Owners Grieve After Dog Dies From Plane Journey

Emma and Sean O’Farrell have a cautionary tale for all pet owners looking to travel with their pets after their devastating experience. The couple was moving from Toronto to the UK and were going to take their Bernese mountain dog, Scarlett, who was 8 years old at the time. Because...
Tips for caring for houseplants during winter

Just because houseplants live indoors in a controlled environment for most - if not all - of the year doesn't mean their needs don't change with the seasons. "To hardcore hobbyists, gardeners and horticulturalists, we refer to any season that's not the growing season as the dormant season," says Chris Satch, plant doctor for plant subscription service Horti. "It's simply a season with less-than-favorable conditions."
Pet dog ‘catches Covid-19 from owners’ in the UK

There is no clear evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans. A pet dog has fallen ill with coronavirus in the UK after apparently catching Covid-19 from its owners. The infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge,...
Mays Landing Resident Pleads With Pet Owners To Stop Bringing Random Dogs In Stores

You've seen it before. You're walking up and down the aisles of whatever store and you spot out of the corner of your eye a little dog in a stroller or carrier. Maybe, you've even seen a dog walking around the store that you think to yourself couldn't possibly be a service animal. There's a difference between a service animal and an emotional support animal. Usually, when retail employees see a dog walking around with his or her human, they're not going to ask questions. Would you? Honestly, it's probably not worth the risk of a potential discrimination claim or anything else of the sort.
Pets Q&A: Was coyote just passing through or moving in?

DEAR JOAN — On a recent Sunday morning, I spotted a coyote in my backyard from my kitchen window. It was running around in loops along the fence line for the most part, but also did some exploring. It appeared to be healthy and relaxed. When I made eye contact...
Experts Warn Dog Owners to Keep Chemical Hand Warmers Away from Pets After Puppy Is Sickened

Experts are warning pet owners about the dangers that some chemical hand warmers pose to animals after a puppy in Alaska fell ill last year from consuming one of the products. In November 2020, Jaime Smith's two children and their neighborhood friends ventured outside to play in the backyard with Buoy the puppy, whom the family had recently brought home, according to the Pet Poison Hotline. The kids went back inside briefly to have their mother help them open their hand warmer packages.
5 Sounds That Could Mean You Have Mice in Your Home

It's not always easy to tell if you have a mouse problem in your house. These critters are tiny, fast, and tend to hide, so unless you spot them on the move, you might not even know they're there. Sure, you could notice physical evidence of a mouse, like droppings or small holes in your home, but even that requires you to do some extra legwork in searching for these signs. Fortunately, even the smallest, sneakiest, or quickest mouse is prone to making some noise when it's nesting in your house. According to experts, this rodent is nocturnal, so they tend to be loudest at night. Read on to find out which five sounds you should listen for in your home, especially once the sun has set.
Pets benefit from sleeping with their owners

Sleeping with your pet can have tons of benefits for your cat or dog. According to the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary community, pets who live with heir humans have a higher trust level and a tighter bond with the people in their lives. The dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans also get health benefits such as increases in beneficial neurotransmitters such as oxytocin and dopamine. (CNN)
New owners hold on to pandemic pets

The peak of the pandemic brought unfamiliar free time that led many people to adopt a pet. As life returns closer to normal and in-person activities resume, these new owners continue to embrace their pandemic pets. “Adopting Bonnie was the best decision I’ve ever made,” said Gracen Minor, a Michigan...
Sleeping With Pets: Good or Bad for Owners?

Pets who share their human’s bed tend to have a “higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It’s a big display of trust on their part,” said Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community. “In general,...
Radio Connects Pet Products Advertisers with Dog Owners.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), total 2020 sales exceeded $100 billion for the first time and 69.0 million households with a dog were responsible for most of that spending. Radio is a favorite media of most dog owners, especially Millennials and Gen Xers who owned dogs at...
The Best Upholstery Cleaners For Pet Owners

Here’s a list of the best upholstery cleaners for pet owners who are looking for a tool that not only provides top cleaning ability but value for money as well. You love your pets. But the mess they create? Not so much! Especially the dirt and stains they leave on your upholstery. Most homeowners tend to replace or throw out their soiled chair or sofa rather than deal with the problem. However, you can easily eliminate the odors and stains that have settled in your upholstery by arming yourself with the right cleaning tool.
