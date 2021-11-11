Industry’s first industrial temperature grade DDR5 and DDR4 registered clock drivers

AVX Corporation has released the new TCO Series high-temperature, automotive-grade polymer chip capacitors, rated for operating temperatures up to 150C at category voltage and meet AEC-Q200 Stress Test Qualification for Passive Components requirements, which assure stable performance at 85C, 85% relative humidity, and rated voltage for up to 1,000 hours. Based on its TCQ Series automotive polymer capacitors, the new series chip capacitors are produced in an IATF-16949-certified facility and feature robust J-lead constructions composed of tantalum anodes, Ta2O5 dielectrics, and conductive polymer electrodes that display a benign failure mode under recommended use conditions. The series also shows low DCL (0.1CV) and basic reliability of 1% per 1,000 hours at 85C and rated voltage with 0.1Ohm/V series impedance and 60% confidence and is ideal for use in high-temperature, low- and medium-power automotive, industrial, and telecommunications applications.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO