Five Star Business Finance files for Rs 2,752 crore IPO

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Non-Banking Financial Company, Five Star Business Finance Limited (FSBFL) has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 2,752 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO is a complete...

ProPhotonix Limited Announces Notice of GM

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. SALEM,...
dallassun.com

21st Edition of the Robo Report(R) Released Today, Inflation-Prepared Robo Advisors Thrive

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / 21st edition of the Robo Report® is released covering the third quarter of 2021. According to David Goldstone, Manager of Investment Research, 'This proved to be an interesting year to monitor which robo advisors had portfolios positioned for rising inflation and rising interest rates. Investors in Morgan's Inflation Conscious Portfolio can rest assured that their thematic portfolio followed through with its theme.'
dallassun.com

Ubiquitech Software Corporation Announces New Investor Relations Representative

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ and in keeping with its news release of 11.15.2021 is announcing its new Investor Relations representative. The Company is proud to now have Ms. Preya Narain on its staff to give shareholders better access to communication with the Company and its plans.
MarketWatch

Hertz plans $1.5 billion offering of five-year high-yield bonds

Rental-care company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it is planning to offer $1.5 billion in five-year high-yield bonds in a private placement. Proceeds will be used along with cash on hand to repurchase all or some of the company's outstanding Series A preferred stock, and for general corporate purposes. The company, which emerged from bankruptcy in July, resumed trading on Nasdaq last week and selling shareholders raised $1.29 billion by selling shares ahead of the relisting. The company did not receive any proceeds from those sales. Shares were up 1.2% premarket.
dallassun.com

Playgon Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FRA:7CR) ('Playgon' or the 'Company'), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ('Units') for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $10,491,334 (the 'Offering'). As part of the Offering, the Company issued 34,971,112 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the 'Offering Price'), which consisted in the issuance of 34,971,112 common shares of the Company ('Common Shares') and 17,485,556 Common Share purchase warrants ('Warrants') with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The maturity date of the Warrants will be subject to prior acceleration, at the discretion of the Company, should the Common Shares trade at a price of $1.00 per share or greater for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the whole in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Each Common Share and Warrant issued (including the Common Shares underlying the Warrants) will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day following the closing of the Offering (the 'Hold Period').
dallassun.com

GlobeX Data Closes Final Amount of CAD 2.14 million (USD 1.7 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that, pursuant to its news release dated November 9 th 2021, it has closed its previously announced private placement in the final amount of 5,355,510 Units, for gross proceeds of CA$ 2,142,204 (US$ 1,70 million) in equity financing in the form of Units.
dallassun.com

Entrepreneurs' Development Centre powered by 'VANS Skilling Advisory' aims to nurture Indian MSMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): VANS Skilling and Advisory announced a strategic alliance with MVW-MSME Development Centre and MSME Business Forum India to empower the developing, small, and mid-sized MSMEs to unlock their potential, scale faster and explore newer opportunities in the post-pandemic era. The association aims to be...
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
dallassun.com

Top B2B Lead Generation Company Beyond Codes Announces Hiring of Over 200 Additional Associates

Hiring Blitz is Part of the Company's Global Expansion and to Support Their Growing Client Base. SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Global lead generation company Beyond Codes today announced that it has already hired over 200 associates so far this quarter (Q4 2021). This hiring blitz represents the next step in their explosive growth and international expansion. By adding these new team members, they can better serve their existing customers as well as their growing client list. The goal is also to continue to provide the best in lead generation and sales support to their European, North American, APAC & ANZ customers. Beyond Codes will continue to aggressively recruit and hire quality people to staff worldwide.
dallassun.com

AB Motoss launches its range of Electrical Vehicles in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): The launch of AB Motoss and its latest range of Electric Vehicles was held in New Delhi in the Shangri-La Hotel. The event was attended by India's top dignitaries including Satya Pal Singh Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Atul Garg - Director - Delhi Fire Service, Ram Avtar - Medium and Small Scale Industries, Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Personhead of Media - BJP, Praveen Malviya, Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and Guide, Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT - Government of India, C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Bijender Goel - Former Minister - Jharkhand, Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community ChairmanNorthern Railway Advisor, representatives from the embassies of Russia and Palestine, Kumar Ashok Pandey - Head of Disaster Management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.
MarketWatch

Caliber Home Loans withdraws IPO plans, that were originally filed 13 months ago

Caliber Home Loans Inc. requested Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission withdraw its filing for an initial public offering. The company originally filed for its IPO on Oct. 2, 2020, with the latest indication of the IPO terms filed on Oct. 21, 2020. Under those terms, the Texas-based mortgage originator looked to raise up to $368.0 million and be valued at up to $1.91 billion. On Jan. 21, 2021, the company filed an amendment to its IPO filing, in which the company removed the IPO terms provided three months earlier. Caliber Home's IPO withdrawal comes amid concerns over a slowing housing market after data showing that pending home sales fell 2.3% in September, while economists were projecting a 1% increase. In addition, the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained just 5.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has rallied 24.5%.
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
TechCrunch

HashiCorp’s IPO filing reveals a growing business, but at a slower pace

The cloud infrastructure unicorn presents an interesting mix of open source and proprietary code, with recurring revenues and a nascent hosted product. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. To understand HashiCorp’s performance, we’ll need to spend a minute...
Tidewater News

Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore to states as GST compensation

The Centre on Wednesday launched Rs 17,000 crore as GST compensation to states to satisfy the shortfall of their income. With this, the overall quantity of compensation launched to the states/UTs throughout 2021-22 to this point is Rs 60,000 crore, the Finance Ministry mentioned in an announcement. As per the...
dallassun.com

ExxonMobil launches 10-bln-USD project in south China city

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- International energy company ExxonMobil Tuesday started a project in Huizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, to produce performance polymers used in packaging, automotive and agricultural products. The launching ceremony was held simultaneously in the city, Beijing and Houston. With a total investment of about 10...
dallassun.com

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th Largest Society by Revenues in Asia-Pacific Region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composers, lyricists, and publishers, creates a new benchmark, by distributing royalty amounting to Rs. 325 Crs. in the past two years. The last two years have been challenging across various sectors. The...
dallassun.com

Metaverse could become a $50bn fashion & luxury market

Demand for fashion and luxury brands could grow exponentially on sales in the alternate world of the metaverse, according to Morgan Stanley (MS), one of the world's biggest investment banks. "Revenue streams from digital mediums for luxury brands are negligible... we think this is about to change," MS wrote in...
dallassun.com

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM): Progress Across the Business

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / With the recent closing of the BayMedica acquisition, InMed now has a substantially different profile than just a few months ago. The company is now in its commercial stage as BayMedica has been selling cannabichromene (CBC) in bulk. InMed has also advanced past the healthy volunteer stage in the INM-755 clinical program through the initiation of the INM-755 Phase II trial (755-201-EB) in up to 20 epidermolysis bullosa (EB) patients.
