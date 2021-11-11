Five Star Business Finance files for Rs 2,752 crore IPO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FRA:7CR) ('Playgon' or the 'Company'), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ('Units') for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $10,491,334 (the 'Offering'). As part of the Offering, the Company issued 34,971,112 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the 'Offering Price'), which consisted in the issuance of 34,971,112 common shares of the Company ('Common Shares') and 17,485,556 Common Share purchase warrants ('Warrants') with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The maturity date of the Warrants will be subject to prior acceleration, at the discretion of the Company, should the Common Shares trade at a price of $1.00 per share or greater for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the whole in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Each Common Share and Warrant issued (including the Common Shares underlying the Warrants) will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day following the closing of the Offering (the 'Hold Period').

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO