CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Chef redefines his relationship with food to lose over 200 pounds

goodmorningamerica.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran couple has no idea they're about to get gifted their...

www.goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

The 25 Best Food and Drink Gifts for Home Chefs and Their Home Bars

A gift guide for the home chef is really just a gift guide for everyone. Even the people in your life with the biggest takeout bills need a good coffee maker, and those whose home bars rival your local watering hole could probably use some extra help with their spice drawer. As long as they take pleasure in a good meal and a well-crafted drink, you’ll find something here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Aiken Standard

Jeffrey Hairston: Chef connects with Aiken community over food

Jeffrey Hairston has always grown up around food, making his occupation as a chef not terribly surprising. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Hairston said every family function was centered around food. "Big family get togethers, weekends, Sunday dinners," Hairston said. "There was always baking and cooking and things like...
AIKEN, SC
wpde.com

Grand Strand chef makes top 20 for 2021 World Food Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Grand Strand chef, Danny Smith placed in the top 20 over the weekend during the 2021 World Food Championship in Dallas. Chef Smith placed 13th in the recipe category. This was his third time competing, and he said each year he gets a little closer...
FOOD & DRINKS
abcnews4.com

Murrells Inlet chef places 13th in World Food Championship Recipe Category

MURRLLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Chef Danny Smith of Murrells Inlet placed 13th in the Recipe Category during the 2021 World Food Championship in Dallas. "I'm feeling very good about what I was able to accomplish at the World Food Championship this year," he said. "It was my third time doing it, and each year I seem to get closer and closer to the top 10."
MURRELLS INLET, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Perez
goodmorningamerica.com

Save over 65% on this Japanese master chef knife set

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the "Good Morning America" editorial team. If you buy something through these links, "GMA" will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. Slicing vegetables, meats, and even fresh handmade noodles can be...
LIFESTYLE
rachaelraymag.com

Chefs Share Their Favorite Holiday Comfort Foods

Whether you go mad for Grandma's gumbo or swoon for your cousin's cornbread, chances are there's a dish on your holiday table that conjures memories of loved ones. We asked some food folks to share the recipes that bring them comfort, season after season. Click for 8 of their holiday favorites.
RECIPES
sdpb.org

Teaching kids to have a healthy relationship with food

The attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The days of sweets and treats have arrived. But what does holiday baking and celebrating teach the youngest South Dakotans about our relationship with food?. Today, as part of SDPB's Early Learning Initiative, we're going to talk about...
KIDS
Demeter Delune

Losing Chemistry and Attraction in Your Relationship is Normal

We are shown from childhood, through movies and books, once we’re in a romantic relationship, it’s all rainbows and puppy dogs forever. The honeymoon phase of any relationship is played up by Hollywood and society at large. It makes sense, why would people want to see the ugly truth, the dirty underside? Maybe, because that’s what is real and it’s better to be prepared for what can happen, rather than walk around with rose colored glasses. The honeymoon phase isn’t meant to last. Every relationship, romantic or not, goes through cycles. Regardless of which cycle you’re in, it is possible to maintain passion, desire, and chemistry through it all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Home#Food Drink#Chef
myfitnesspal.com

A Health Scare Encouraged Alisha to Change Her Lifestyle and Lose 70 Pounds

From weathering the pandemic to navigating economic uncertainty, 2020 was a difficult year for countless people. For Alisha Small, the tumultuous time also included a move from Brooklyn to Germantown, Maryland, and, more importantly, a health scare. A biopsy in February found slightly abnormal cells, and a six-month follow-up appointment showed the cells had gotten worse, requiring surgery.
GERMANTOWN, MD
KEVN

Local Chef Creates Colorful Plant-Based Food in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The natural world has always intrigued chef Andrea Davis. Becoming a vegetarian as a child, Chef Andrea has always beef fascinated with the outdoors. She has experimented with ways to use plants and herbs in her cuisine for some time, and you can enjoy her colorful, healthy and very flavorful creations in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
Mashed

Oreo Lovers Are Divided On Its New Cookie Announcement

How often do you tear open a bag or box of supermarket cookies? If you're anything like the average American, you'll consume between four and seven packages of ready-to-eat cookies per year (via Statista). Since Nabisco's Oreo cookies are consistently the United States' best-selling brand (via The Spokesman-Review), chances are you've wolfed down your fair share of these crispy, intensely chocolaty, creme-stuffed sandwich cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Washington

DC Pastry Chef Building a Business After Losing Job, Home in Pandemic

Life soured for China Young and her sweet pastry dreams when the pandemic hit. The 34-year-old Southeast D.C. native and mom of two young children fell on hard times during the pandemic shutdown. She lost her pastry job and tried to keep up with bills through online orders. “It was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
westchestermagazine.com

Get to Know the Pasta Chef Behind Westchester’s Newest Food Truck

We all know how well tender spaghetti twirls around a fork, but turns out spaghetti also rolls — in Jackie’s Pasta Passion food truck. For Jackie Bufi, pasta is more than a delicious bowl of comfort — it’s the reason she became a chef in the first place. After closing the doors of her Valhalla brick-and-mortar after a nearly three-decade run (to focus on raising her daughter), Jackie’s Pasta Passion is back — and it’s on wheels. “My pasta business has always been something I wanted to get back into,” Bufi explains. “I just took all the best parts of my previous business and put it into a truck. Times like now,” she says, “the world needs comfort food.”
VALHALLA, NY
Good News Network

The ‘Sioux Chef’ Brings Indigenous Food Back to the Forefront of American Diets

If you’re like me, you never learned how to spell “sous chef” in school. Sean Sherman, on the other hand, has an altogether different meaning for the words. Pine Ridge in South Dakota contains some of the poorest communities in the country, and its out of that environment that Sherman got his first job in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher at a local steakhouse.
RECIPES
thenewshouse.com

Vegan food expo by Nestle chef brings students to Sadler Hall

Chef Alex Dino has one thing to prove: Vegan doesn’t mean tasteless. Dino, corporate executive chef for Nestle Professional North America, came to Syracuse University’s Sadler Hall Wednesday night with a commitment to prepare and serve delicious, flavorful delicacies using only plant-based ingredients from Nestle’s Sweet Earth products. On platters...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Elkhart Truth

Cultivate hits 2 million pounds of rescued food

SOUTH BEND — Cultivate Food Rescue, a local nonprofit dedicated to reducing food insecurity and increasing environmental sustainability in Elkhart, St. Joseph and Marshall counties, reached a milestone recently by rescuing 2 million pounds of food. According to the United Nations, if food waste were a country, it would be...
ELKHART, IN
KTEN.com

How To Safely Lose 10-15 Pounds In 30 Days | SaunaBar

Originally Posted On: https://www.saunabar.com/blog/how-to-safely-lose-10-15-pounds-in-30-days-saunabar. You may have tried many ways of losing weight fast, but are they safe? It’s time to explore all your options when it comes to trimming down. Here are just a few plans to consider:. 1. Strict Fast: Eat At Least Two (2) Pieces Of Raw...
WEIGHT LOSS
drydenwire.com

770 Pounds Of Food!

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Food Pantry would like to thank the Shell Lake High School Student Council and the Shell Lake community for donating food!. The student council collected 770 lbs. of food for their annual Trick or Treat for Canned Goods event! Every year we’re blessed by this food drive.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
psychologytoday.com

How to Stop Overeating and Lose the Food Obsession

Recovery from overeating and food obsession is possible. There are numerous reasons why people struggle with food and, as a consequence, options for treatment. No single approach is a definitive cure-all for people with obesity, binge eating, and/or food addiction. If your relationship with food is maddening – trust me,...
WEIGHT LOSS
rewind943.com

Combat Hunger collects 26,000 pounds of food for Manna Cafe in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Our community showed its generosity on Saturday with 26,000 pounds of food collected in the Combat Hunger food drive. Manna Café Ministries and 5 Star Digital Media Group partnered with groceries across town to set up outside and invite patrons to donate food or cash. Volunteers handed shoppers a list of items needed on their way into the store; donors simply dropped goods off on their way out.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy