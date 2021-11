McDonald's continues its "Reindeer Ready" holiday campaign in the U.K. for the fourth year running, this time with an emotive spot about a girl and her imaginary friend. The little girl, Matilda, bonds with her lovable monster friend Iggy over the Christmas ritual of leaving out carrots (or McDonald's branded holiday "Reindeer Treats") for Santa's reindeer. Meanwhile, he gives her confidence—for example encouraging her as she performs a holiday show for relatives. As she grows up, her imaginary friend fades away, but then she's reminded him of again by a little kid at McDonald's waving a carrot at an imaginary creature. She rediscovers him hiding in her closet (there's some kind of Freudian metaphor there) and the film ends with her putting out carrots again for the family.

